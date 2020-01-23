Project: Mara is Ninja Theory's next big horror experiment

Ninja Theory, the developer of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, isn't resting on its laurels after creating one of the most impactful and innovative third-person experiences in 2017. It's been working on a sequel, but also a bunch of other more niche projects. One of them is called Project Mara, and it looks to explore similar mental health themes as Senua's, but within a realistic modern world.

But it won't stray too far from Ninja Theory's strengths. Project Mara looks set to tell the same, super-personalized story as Hellblade, with fantastic motion capture and innovative camera angles. There will be a stronger horror angle though, which has the potential to make this experience terrifying.

But Mara is just one of a number of new designs Ninja Theory has in the works. We don't know anything specific about these new games, but they are being built around a new design ethos at the developer, which focuses on small teams delivering quality for gamers.

What are you hoping to see next out of Ninja Theory?