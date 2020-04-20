PS5 and Xbox Series X may be revealed in May

If you're hotly anticipating your first real look at what a PS5 or Xbox Series X looks and performs liked in real world testing, you may not have much longer to wait. The latest rumor suggests that both new-generation consoles will be revealed by their respective manufacturers as soon as May.

This may seem like an awful coincidence, but it does make a lot of sense. Both systems were reportedly going to be revealed at E3 2020 but with that show cancelled, now many companies are looking to make their announcements much earlier. That means getting a look at both systems sooner than expected. While there won't be any journalists in attendance to give us a real idea of what the systems are like, we can at least look forward to some real world demonstrations of the new technologies at play.

That means the new, uprated graphics, faster load times on internal SSDs, and much grander storage sizes.

As with everything going on at the moment though, WCCFtech's leakers do suggest that there could be changes to these reveal plans at any time, even last minute. As it stands, we expect to see both Sony and Microsoft reveal the PS5 and Xbox Series X in May.

Watch this space.