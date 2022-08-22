Sega is making a Comix Zone movie

With the writing on the wall and the dollars in the bank from two Sonic movies, Sega has seen the mega successes it can have, so it's now looking to leverage some of its classic IPs for further ventures. Two of the ones being discussed are Space Channel 5 and Comix Zone, with this writer in particular jazzed about the latter.

Comix Zone was a 1995 Beat'em up game released at the tail-end of the Sega Genesis' life cycle. It showed, though, as the game looked fantastic, and still holds up pretty well today. It was pretty darn hard, though, charging players with beating successive levels on just a handful of lives, each death resulting in starting the entire level over again. It was a cool premise too, of a comic book artist being sucked into their comic by the main antagonist. Dying, meant letting that drawn villain invade the real world. Winning meant destroying him forever.

You had to jump through the panels of the comic, too, whilst fighting through the story. It could make for a really interesting movie if handled well. Sticking to a 2D perspective would be particularly cool to see.

Zone, as the film will reportedly be called, will see a, " jaded comic book creator and a young, queer writer of color who, when sucked into the final issue of his popular series, must put aside their differences to stop a dangerous supervillain from sowing complete destruction," according to Hollywood Reporter.

Sounds fun. I'm down.