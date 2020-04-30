Streets of Rage 4 is here, and it's great

Streets of Rage 4, the first game in the side-scrolling beat 'em up series since 1994, has finally been released on Steam, and despite some early trepidation from fans of the originals, it's fantastic. It's racked up tens of positive reviews and critics seem to love it too. Somehow, the developers have managed to recapture the magic of the original series, while giving it a faithful update for the 2020s.

Kotaku was one of the most vocal proponents of the new game, claiming that it's a near-perfect masterpiece. it cites the game's great action, new movesets, improved pixel graphics, and fantastic soundtrack — all faithful recreations of the original series.

And that's what arguably makes Streets of Rage 4 so good. It is an old school game. It doesn't have skill trees, or flashing numbers for damage, or micro-transactions and loot crates. It has some enemies, a limited move set that can be combined in intriguing ways, couch coop, and a basic story to keep you moving through the game world. That's it.

OK, there's online multiplayer too, and some nice-to-have quality of life features that the original series would even benefit from, but largely, Streets of Rage 4 is a classic throwback and one that's done with a high level of love and polish. Something that's all too rare in modern gaming.

Grab Streets of Rage 4 on Steam, or GoG, for $22.