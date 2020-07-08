Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is the next big open world driving game

Test Drive Unlimited is a series of open world games that hasn't had a new entry in the series since 2011, but it's coming back. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Drive is the next game in that franchise and it's going to bring the same gorgeous open worlds as the originals to bear, but with a much updated and overhauled graphical engine, and more of a focus on your social status within the world, than just the cars you drive.

Teased this week in a tweet during a Nacon Connect event, the game is under development at KT Racing, and will offer an enormous world to explore, across a 1:1 scale luxury island, offering varied terrain and roads to traverse. There will be many real world cars, with deep customization options.

Actual driving will be heavily physics based thanks to the use of the World Rally Championship driving engine. That will also mean varied driving conditions, making for an in-depth driving simulation experience, as well as one that focuses on the look and feel of the world.

No launch date has been announced yet, but it's likely to be 2021 at the earliest.

Image source: AliceRedinger