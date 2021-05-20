TimeSplitters to make a comeback under new Free Radical Design

One of the most iconic game series of the early-00s, Time Splitters, is going to make a comeback, and under a reimagined version of the original studio that created the trilogy of games. Helmed by new owner of the IP, Deep Silver, a reborn Free Radical Design is even bringing back some of the original Time Splitters developers, Steve Ellis, and David Doak, in a hope that they can recapture the magic of Time Splitters for a new generation.

"To finally be able to confirm that the studio has been formed and that we have a plan for the next TimeSplitters game is incredible," Ellis said in a statement, taking on the role of Studio Development Director. "While we cannot tell you anything more at the moment, we look forward to sharing information in the future."

This suggests that whatever the new Time Splitters game will be, it's still in the very early stages of development. That probably means we'll have to wait a couple of years to really see what they're working on, but it's an exciting time for TimeSplitters fans.

Paul Nicholls, global brand director at Deep Silver said of the project, "It’s this unique style that earned the TimeSplitters series a large and passionate following who will, without doubt, be excited by the formation of Deep Silver’s latest studio and will look forward to learning more as the franchise moves forward."

That suggests that the new game will stick to its roots, all the while updating the visuals and gameplay for a 2020s take on the Time Splitters universe.

What would you like to see in a new Time Splitters game?