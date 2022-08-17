The XIII Remake of the remake is looking better than ever

The remake of the XIII remake is well on its way to completion and in its latest trailer it's looking better than ever. Along with uprating the visuals to make that cell shading look extra crisp and rich, the developers at French studio Tower Five are also improving the AI, and improving optimization to bring the game up to a locked 60 FPS throughout.

XIII is a unique cell-shaded FPS originally released in 2003 and loosely based on the 1984 Belgian graphic novel of the same name. Despite eventually developing a cult following for its art style and gameplay, XIII didn't sell well on its original release. That put the kibosh on the planned sequel, but it eventually had a full remake which after multiple delays, was released in November 2020.

Unfortunately, it was absolutely panned. Hence the new remake, of the remake.

This upcoming version of the game is being developed by an entirely different studio, which has assured fans that it's working on making a much more faithful recreation of the original game, but with modern enhancements.

"First and foremost, we would like to offer our most sincere apologies for the game's technical issues," publisher Microids said of the previous remake. "In its present state, XIII does not meet our quality standards and we fully understand players' frustrations. The pandemic has impacted the game's production on many levels. Pivoting to home working for the teams has added unexpected delays in the development schedule and the QA process. We hoped we would be able to provide a Day One patch fixing all the issues but the development of this update is taking more time than expected."

Look out for the new XIII remake to drop on September 13.