Cyberpunk 2077 v1.62: HF 2 (+13 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Text file description: 
         The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents
            Cyberpunk 2077 v1.62 Hotfix 2 +13 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:...v1.62 Hotfix 2  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:.................STEAM  Tested on:..........Windows 11
       Chiptune:.............No Music  Date:.............25. Apr 2023
       Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de
       Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS
       Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2
       File:........................................Cyberpunk2077.exe
       MD5 Hash:...................: D6019FEF12727D7F3FB053DAEC908AF7
                   Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS
      @@
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
           @         @
                Num 0                       Unlimited Health
                Num 1                       One Hit Kill
                Num 2                       Unlimited Stamina
                Num 3                       Unlimited Oxygen
                Num 4                       Unlimited Ammo
                Num 5                       No Reload
                Num 6                       Unlimited Grenades
                Num 7                       Zero Weight
                Num 8                       +100.000 Money
                Num 9                       50 Attribute Points
                Num / (Divide)              50 Advantage Points
                Num * (Multiply)            Unlimited RAM
                Num - (Subtract)            Stealth Mode
     @ Additional Notes  @
                   --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<---
             You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server
             if you encounter any problems, if you have any
             questions or if you just want to talk about
             hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules
             *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72
                          About available cheats
             Num 8 - +100.000 Money
             Everytime you open your inventory 100.000 credits
             will be added to your current amount...
             So if you think you have enough money deactivate
             this option...
             Num 9 / Num / (Divide)
             You must have at least 1 point...
             Go to the character screen and activate this option
             Now spent a attribute or advantage point to see the
             effect...
     @    Final Words    @
