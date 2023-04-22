Dead Island 2 (+16 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Dead Island 2

April 22, 2023 - 10:09am
  • PC

Text file description: 
Dead Island 2 by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: Unlimited Health
	 NumPad2: Unlimited Stamina
	 NumPad3: Fast Stamina Recharge
# Enemies
	 NumPad4: Invisible
	 NumPad5: Super Damage
	 NumPad6: Easy Knock Down
# Weapons
	 NumPad7: Unlimited Durability
# Upgrades
	 NumPad8: Easy Fabricate Upgrades at Workbench
# Skills
	 NumPad9: Fast Curveball Recharge
# Gameplay
	 Multiply: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player Stats
	 Health
	 Max Health
# Player Progression
	 XP
	 Level
# Currency
	 Money
# Mouse Over Inventory
	 Amount
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Trainer is for single player offline modes.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
