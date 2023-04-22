Dead Island 2 (+16 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Dead Island 2 by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player NumPad1: Unlimited Health NumPad2: Unlimited Stamina NumPad3: Fast Stamina Recharge # Enemies NumPad4: Invisible NumPad5: Super Damage NumPad6: Easy Knock Down # Weapons NumPad7: Unlimited Durability # Upgrades NumPad8: Easy Fabricate Upgrades at Workbench # Skills NumPad9: Fast Curveball Recharge # Gameplay Multiply: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player Stats Health Max Health # Player Progression XP Level # Currency Money # Mouse Over Inventory Amount Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Trainer is for single player offline modes. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com