Dead Island 2 v1.2 (+13 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Text file description: 
                      _______    ______________________
                     /      /   /                      \
                    /      /   /                        \
                   /      /   /   ____    ____    ______ \
                          /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /  \
                         /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /
                        /   /   /     //   /  /  /
                       /   /   /       /   /   /     /
                   \__/   /___/____ __/   /___/     /______/
         The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents
                  Dead Island 2 v1.2 +13 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:.............v1.2  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:......Epic Games Store  Tested on:..........Windows 11
       Chiptune:..........No Chiptune  Date:.............15. Jun 2023
       Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de
       Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS
       Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2
       File:............................DeadIsland-Win64-Shipping.exe
       MD5 Hash:.................... 2AAEE7632851BE277AF5654B9C1929F8
                   Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS
      @@
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
           @         @
                Num 0                    Unlimited Health
                Num 1                    One Hit Kill
                Num 2                    Unlimited Stamina
                Num 3                    Unlimited Ammo
                Num 4                    No Reload
                Num 5                    Throwables Cooldown
                Num 6                    Weapons Durability
                Num 7                    Stealth Mode
                Num 8                    +10.000 Money
                Num 9                    +5.000 Experience Points
            Num / (Divide)               Items Won't Decrease
           Num * (Multiply)              No Crafting Requirements
           Num - (Subtract)              Make Game Uncut
     @ Additional Notes  @
                   --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<---
             You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server
             if you encounter any problems, if you have any
             questions or if you just want to talk about
             hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules
             *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72
                          About available cheats
             Num 5 - Throwables Cooldown
             You have to activate this cheat before you use a
             throwable item...
             Num 8 - +10.000 Money
             Activate this option and everytime you open the
             player menu you'll see the effect. When you
             think you have enough money so deactivate it to
             avoid uncontrolled side effects...
             Num 9 - +5.000 Experience Points
             Activate this option and everytime you open the
             player menu or you gain some experience points
             you'll see the effect.
             Num * (Multiply) - No Crafting Requirements
             To completely deactivate this option its needed
             to start or load a new/existing game...
             Num - (Subtract) - Make Game Uncut
             This option is quit simple... If you live in a
             censored area such as germany than you can
             only play a censored version of the game.
             But with this option YOU CAN play the uncensored
             version. You have to activate this option right
             at the main menu for this to work.
     @    Final Words    @
            ---> We are currently looking for experienced <---
                 - trainer makers
                 - nfo makers
                 - gfx'ers
                 - HTML and/or PHP programmers
                 - chiptuners
             when you think you are able to support us in any
                      other way... so let us know...
     @ grEEtZ / thx @
              DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG,
                         dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych
                and the whole German Gamehacking Community
                                Donators
                                   sawen
              *If you want to be listed here... Let me know*
                   Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de
                   NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS
                       Last Update... 10/2021

