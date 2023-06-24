Dead Island 2 v1.2 (+13 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

_______ ______________________ / / / \ / / / \ / / / ____ ____ ______ \ / / / / / / / / \ / / / / / / / / / / / // / / / / / / / / / / \__/ /___/____ __/ /___/ /______/ The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents Dead Island 2 v1.2 +13 Trainer @ Trainer Notes @ Game Version:.............v1.2 Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS Release:......Epic Games Store Tested on:..........Windows 11 Chiptune:..........No Chiptune Date:.............15. Jun 2023 Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2 File:............................DeadIsland-Win64-Shipping.exe MD5 Hash:.................... 2AAEE7632851BE277AF5654B9C1929F8 Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS @@ Available Options Hotkeys Funktion @ @ Num 0 Unlimited Health Num 1 One Hit Kill Num 2 Unlimited Stamina Num 3 Unlimited Ammo Num 4 No Reload Num 5 Throwables Cooldown Num 6 Weapons Durability Num 7 Stealth Mode Num 8 +10.000 Money Num 9 +5.000 Experience Points Num / (Divide) Items Won't Decrease Num * (Multiply) No Crafting Requirements Num - (Subtract) Make Game Uncut @ Additional Notes @ --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<--- You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server if you encounter any problems, if you have any questions or if you just want to talk about hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72 About available cheats Num 5 - Throwables Cooldown You have to activate this cheat before you use a throwable item... Num 8 - +10.000 Money Activate this option and everytime you open the player menu you'll see the effect. When you think you have enough money so deactivate it to avoid uncontrolled side effects... Num 9 - +5.000 Experience Points Activate this option and everytime you open the player menu or you gain some experience points you'll see the effect. Num * (Multiply) - No Crafting Requirements To completely deactivate this option its needed to start or load a new/existing game... Num - (Subtract) - Make Game Uncut This option is quit simple... If you live in a censored area such as germany than you can only play a censored version of the game. But with this option YOU CAN play the uncensored version. You have to activate this option right at the main menu for this to work. @ Final Words @ ---> We are currently looking for experienced <--- - trainer makers - nfo makers - gfx'ers - HTML and/or PHP programmers - chiptuners when you think you are able to support us in any other way... so let us know... @ grEEtZ / thx @ DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG, dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych and the whole German Gamehacking Community Donators sawen *If you want to be listed here... Let me know* Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS Last Update... 10/2021