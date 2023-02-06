Deliver Us Mars (+7 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

February 6, 2023
Deliver Us Mars (+7 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Text file description: 
Deliver Us Mars by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player Suit
	 NumPad1: Super Oxygen Level
# Gameplay
	 NumPad2: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player Stats
	 Movement Speed
	 Jump Power
	 Invincible
	 Max Health
	 Health
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Super Oxygen Level:
Toggle on and when you open the air lock, you have a ton of time before the suit runs out.  In fact it may not even change at all.
Invincible:
Set to 1 or 0
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Requirements:
Aurora
Support:
Support
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY
Get more trainers and updates

