Dwarf Fortress v50.02 (+34 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Dwarf Fortress by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Stocks NumPad1: Set Inventory Stocks Amount # Dwarves NumPad2: Super Dwarves # Selected Dwarf NumPad3: No Unmet Needs Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Selected Dwarf Age Modifier Pain Numb Blood Blood Loss Stress Hunger Thirst Sleepy Movement Stunned Dizzy Exhausted Drowning and Winded Naseasted Fever Injury Webbed Trait Type 1 Trait Type 2 Trait Type 3 Trait Type 4 Trait Type 5 Trait Type 6 Trait Name from Type 1 Trait Name from Type 2 Trait Name from Type 3 Trait Name from Type 4 Trait Name from Type 5 Trait Name from Type 6 Focus Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Set Inventory Stocks Amount: Open a window showing stocks and certain KINDS of stocks, and then while the amount of the item is shown, toggle this on. You can change the value being written in the trainer. Toggle OFF when not needed. Probably best to use this while paused and while you specifically select things. You can select COIN for instance to see your amount of COIN, then toggle this on to give you the amount you want. Won't work on items unless you have at least ONE. For instance, click the STOCKS button, then select FISH, then as you look at the fish that are visible and how many there are, toggle this ON and you will have the value of fish that is in the trainer. Super Dwarves: May not keep them alive from certain attacks but will try to make them age 25 and not hungry, not exhausted, and many other things that can go wrong with your dwarves. Works while game is unpaused. Trait Type 1: Values from 0 - 7 for TYPE and then Values 0 - 20 and beyond for Trait Names from each Type. Experiment to see what shows up. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com