Dwarf Fortress v50.02 (+34 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Rate

Total votes: 4
20
December 10, 2022 - 4:35pm
  • PC

Dwarf Fortress v50.02 (+34 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Unlock more options including updates for this Dwarf Fortress Trainer

Text file description: 
Dwarf Fortress by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Stocks
	 NumPad1: Set Inventory Stocks Amount
# Dwarves
	 NumPad2: Super Dwarves
# Selected Dwarf
	 NumPad3: No Unmet Needs
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Selected Dwarf
	 Age Modifier
	 Pain
	 Numb
	 Blood
	 Blood Loss
	 Stress
	 Hunger
	 Thirst
	 Sleepy
	 Movement
	 Stunned
	 Dizzy
	 Exhausted
	 Drowning and Winded
	 Naseasted
	 Fever
	 Injury
	 Webbed
	 Trait Type 1
	 Trait Type 2
	 Trait Type 3
	 Trait Type 4
	 Trait Type 5
	 Trait Type 6
	 Trait Name from Type 1
	 Trait Name from Type 2
	 Trait Name from Type 3
	 Trait Name from Type 4
	 Trait Name from Type 5
	 Trait Name from Type 6
	 Focus
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Set Inventory Stocks Amount:
Open a window showing stocks and certain KINDS of stocks, and then while the amount of the item is shown, toggle this on.  You can change the value being written in the trainer.  Toggle OFF when not needed.  Probably best to use this while paused and while you specifically select things.  You can select COIN for instance to see your amount of COIN, then toggle this on to give you the amount you want.  Won't work on items unless you have at least ONE.
For instance, click the STOCKS button, then select FISH, then as you look at the fish that are visible and how many there are, toggle this ON and you will have the value of fish that is in the trainer.
Super Dwarves:
May not keep them alive from certain attacks but will try to make them age 25 and not hungry, not exhausted, and many other things that can go wrong with your dwarves.  Works while game is unpaused.
Trait Type 1:
Values from 0 - 7 for TYPE and then Values 0 - 20 and beyond for Trait Names from each Type.  Experiment to see what shows up.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment