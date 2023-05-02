Dying Light - The Following v1.49 Hotfix 6 (+22 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

_______ ______________________ / / / \ / / / \ / / / ____ ____ ______ \ / / / / / / / / \ / / / / / / / / / / / // / / / / / / / / / / \__/ /___/____ __/ /___/ /______/ The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents Dying Light v1.49.0 +22 Trainer @ Trainer Notes @ Game Version:...v1.49.0 (HF 6) Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS Release:.................STEAM Tested on:..........Windows 11 Chiptune:.............No Music Date:.............24. Apr 2023 Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2 File:.......................................DyingLightGame.exe MD5 Hash:...................: B5BBA05F439C1A51897DB5667A99A548 File:.....................................gamedll_x64_rwdi.dll MD5 Hash:...................: BC8A374F03FAFA6EEEA844765B2D8A0B Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS @@ Available Options Hotkeys Funktion @ @ Num 0 Unlimited Health Num 1 One Hit Kill Num 2 Unlimited Stamina Num 3 Unlimited Ammo Num 4 No Reload Num 5 Unlimited Throwables Num 6 Weapon Durability Num 7 Instant Grappling Hook Num 8 Get Items Num 9 +50.000 Money Num / Level Up (Power & Agility) Num * Level Up (Survivor Rank) Num - Level Up (Legendary Rank) Num + Ghost Mode CTRL + Num 0 Easy Lockpicking CTRL + Num 1 Stop Challenge Timers Only for The Following DLC CTRL + Num 2 Level Up Driving Rank CTRL + Num 3 Unlimited Fuel CTRL + Num 4 Unlimited Nitro CTRL + Num 5 Instant Rank Up Only for Hellraid DLC CTRL + Num 6 Instant Rank Up CTRL + Num 7 666.666 Coins @ Additional Notes @ --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<--- You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server if you encounter any problems, if you have any questions or if you just want to talk about hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72 About available cheats Num 4 - No Reload When you activate this option its needed that you also activate the unlimited ammo option... Num 8 - Get Items Activate this option and open your inventory... Now deactivate it to avoid game crashes... You need to have at least 2 items of a kind... Num 9 - +50.000 Money Open your inventory and activate this option... Num / - Level Up (Power & Agility) Activate this option and get some points to instant level up... Num * - Level Up (Survivor Rank) Activate this option and get some points to instant level up... Num - - Level Up (Legendary Rank) Activate this option and get some points to instant level up... Only for The Following DLC CTRL + Num 2 - Level Up Driving Rank Activate this option and drive around to instant level up your driving rank... CTRL + Num 5 - Instant Rank Up Activate this option and get some "trust" points to instant level up your rank... Only for Hellraid DLC CTRL + Num 6 - Instant Rank Up Activate this option and kill an enemy to instant level up your hellraid rank... CTRL + Num 7 - 666.666 Coins Go to the hellraid room activate the cheat and open the trading chest to see the effect... @ Final Words @ ---> We are currently looking for experienced <--- - trainer makers - nfo makers - gfx'ers - HTML and/or PHP programmers - chiptuners when you think you are able to support us in any other way... so let us know... @ grEEtZ / thx @ DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG, dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych and the whole German Gamehacking Community Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS Last Update... 04/2021