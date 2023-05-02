Dying Light - The Following v1.49 Hotfix 6 (+22 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Dying Light - The Following v1.49 Hotfix 6 (+22 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Text file description: 
                      _______    ______________________
                     /      /   /                      \
                    /      /   /                        \
                   /      /   /   ____    ____    ______ \
                          /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /  \
                         /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /
                        /   /   /     //   /  /  /
                       /   /   /       /   /   /     /
                   \__/   /___/____ __/   /___/     /______/
         The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents
                 Dying Light v1.49.0 +22 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:...v1.49.0 (HF 6)  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:.................STEAM  Tested on:..........Windows 11
       Chiptune:.............No Music  Date:.............24. Apr 2023
       Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de
       Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS
       Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2
       File:.......................................DyingLightGame.exe
       MD5 Hash:...................: B5BBA05F439C1A51897DB5667A99A548
       File:.....................................gamedll_x64_rwdi.dll
       MD5 Hash:...................: BC8A374F03FAFA6EEEA844765B2D8A0B
                   Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS
      @@
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
           @           @
                Num 0                  Unlimited Health
                Num 1                  One Hit Kill
                Num 2                  Unlimited Stamina
                Num 3                  Unlimited Ammo
                Num 4                  No Reload
                Num 5                  Unlimited Throwables
                Num 6                  Weapon Durability
                Num 7                  Instant Grappling Hook
                Num 8                  Get Items
                Num 9                  +50.000 Money
                Num /                  Level Up (Power & Agility)
                Num *                  Level Up (Survivor Rank)
                Num -                  Level Up (Legendary Rank)
                Num +                  Ghost Mode
                CTRL + Num 0           Easy Lockpicking
                CTRL + Num 1           Stop Challenge Timers
                        Only for The Following DLC
                CTRL + Num 2           Level Up Driving Rank
                CTRL + Num 3           Unlimited Fuel
                CTRL + Num 4           Unlimited Nitro
                CTRL + Num 5           Instant Rank Up
                          Only for Hellraid DLC
                CTRL + Num 6           Instant Rank Up
                CTRL + Num 7           666.666 Coins
     @ Additional Notes  @
                   --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<---
             You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server
             if you encounter any problems, if you have any
             questions or if you just want to talk about
             hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules
             *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72
                          About available cheats
                 Num 4 - No Reload
                 When you activate this option its needed that
                 you also activate the unlimited ammo option...
                 Num 8 - Get Items
                 Activate this option and open your inventory...
                 Now deactivate it to avoid game crashes...
                 You need to have at least 2 items of a kind...
                 Num 9 - +50.000 Money
                 Open your inventory and activate this option...
                 Num / - Level Up (Power & Agility)
                 Activate this option and get some points to
                 instant level up...
                 Num * - Level Up (Survivor Rank)
                 Activate this option and get some points to
                 instant level up...
                 Num - - Level Up (Legendary Rank)
                 Activate this option and get some points to
                 instant level up...
                        Only for The Following DLC
                CTRL + Num 2 - Level Up Driving Rank
                Activate this option and drive around to instant
                level up your driving rank...
                CTRL + Num 5 - Instant Rank Up
                Activate this option and get some "trust" points
                to instant level up your rank...
                          Only for Hellraid DLC
                CTRL + Num 6 - Instant Rank Up
                Activate this option and kill an enemy to instant
                level up your hellraid rank...
                CTRL + Num 7 - 666.666 Coins
                Go to the hellraid room activate the cheat and
                open the trading chest to see the effect...
     @    Final Words    @
            ---> We are currently looking for experienced <---
                 - trainer makers
                 - nfo makers
                 - gfx'ers
                 - HTML and/or PHP programmers
                 - chiptuners
             when you think you are able to support us in any
                      other way... so let us know...
     @ grEEtZ / thx @
              DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG,
                         dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych
                and the whole German Gamehacking Community
                   Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de
                   NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS
                       Last Update... 04/2021

