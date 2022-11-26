Evil West v1.03 (+14 Trainer) [FutureX]

November 26, 2022 - 3:02pm
  • PC

Evil West v1.03 (+14 Trainer) [FutureX]

Text file description: 
HOME            Active Trainer
Numpad1         Infinite Health
Numpad2         Infinite Armor
Numpad3         Infinite Energy
Numpad4         Player: God Mode
Numpad5         Infinite Ammo(No Decrease)
Numpad6         Player: Super Movement
Numpad7         Super Damage
Numpad8         One Hit/Fast Kill
Numpad9         Mega XP/Fast Level-Up
Numpad10        Infinite Skill/Perk Points
CTRL+1          Infinite Money/Bucks
CTRL+2          Game: Super Speed
CTRL+3          Game: Slow Motion
TELEPORT:
F1              Save Location
F2              Teleport
F3              Undo Teleport

