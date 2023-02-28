Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel (+19 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player NumPad1: God Mode NumPad2: Increase Player Speed NumPad3: Decrease Player Speed NumPad4: Set Normal Player Speed NumPad5: Decrease Enemy Speed NumPad6: Increase Enemy Speed NumPad7: Freeze Enemies NumPad8: Set Normal Enemy Speed NumPad9: Save Position Slot 1 Multiply: Save Position Slot 2 Add: Save Position Slot 3 Subtract: Save Position Slot 4 Decimal: Save Position Slot 5 Divide: Restore Position Slot 1 F1: Restore Position Slot 2 F2: Restore Position Slot 3 F3: Restore Position Slot 4 F4: Restore Position Slot 5 # Game F5: Game Speed Notes ------------------------------------------------------- ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com