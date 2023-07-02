- PC
Halo Infinite Campaign Mode v6.10024.15613.0 (+4 Trainer) [FLiNG]
OPTIONS Num 1 Super Health Num 2 Super Shield Num 3 Infinite Ammo Num 4 No Reload NOTES Note the single player campaign mode is just a DLC of the game, the game itself is still a multiplayer game. Using trainer may result in ban. USE AT YOUR OWN RISK. Note the games anticheat is running even in single player campaign mode, activating trainer options have a small chance of crashing or freezing the game. Its best to activate cheats at the beginning of a mission or when you go past a save point. Only activate cheats when you are in a campaign mission, activating cheats outside a mission will have no effect or cause error.
