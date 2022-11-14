Halo Infinite Campaign Mode v6.10023.13662.0 (+4 Trainer) [FLiNG]

November 14, 2022 - 1:59pm
  • PC

Halo Infinite Campaign Mode v6.10023.13662.0 (+4 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Text file description: 
OPTIONS
Num 1 - Super Health
Num 2 - Super Shield
Num 3 - Infinite Ammo
Num 4 - No Reload
NOTES
Note the single player campaign mode is just a DLC of the game, the game itself is still a multiplayer game. Using trainer may result in ban. USE AT YOUR OWN RISK.
Note the game's anticheat is running even in single player campaign mode, activating trainer options have a small chance of crashing or freezing the game. It's best to activate cheats at the beginning of a mission or when you go past a save point.
Only activate cheats when you are in a campaign mission, activating cheats outside a mission will have no effect or cause error.

