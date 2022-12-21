The Hunter: Call of the Wild v2414688 Steam (+17 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

_______ ______________________ / / / \ / / / \ / / / ____ ____ ______ \ / / / / / / / / \ / / / / / / / / / / / // / / / / / / / / / / \__/ /___/____ __/ /___/ /______/ The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents The Hunter v2414688 +17 Trainer @ Trainer Notes @ Game Version:.........v2414688 Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS Release:.................STEAM Tested on:..........Windows 11 Chiptune:.............No Music Date:.............09. Dec 2022 Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2 File:......................................theHunterCotW_F.exe MD5 Hash:...................: 50F7476BD5B8E12816CEDEB920D3865C Windows 7 Improved Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS @@ Available Options Hotkeys Funktion @ @ Num 0 Unlimited Health Num 1 Unlimited Ammo Num 2 No Reload Num 3 +5.000 Money Num 4 Max. Experience Points Num 5 +1 Skill Point Num 6 +1 Perk Point Num 7 100.000 Rifle Points Num 8 100.000 Handgun Points Num 9 100.000 Shotgun Points Num * 100.000 Bow Points Num - Daytime - 1 Hour Num + Daytime + 1 Hour CTRL + Num 0 Super Speed CTRL + Num 1 Animals Stay Spotted CTRL + Num 2 Always Relaxed Animals CTRL + Num 3 Stop Animals @ Additional Notes @ --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<--- You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server if you encounter any problems, if you have any questions or if you just want to talk about hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72 About available cheats @ Final Words @ ---> We are currently looking for experienced <--- - trainer makers - nfo makers - gfx'ers - HTML and/or PHP programmers - chiptuners when you think you are able to support us in any other way... so let us know... @ grEEtZ / thx @ DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG, dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych and the whole German Gamehacking Community Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS Last Update... 04/2021