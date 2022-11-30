Need for Speed Unbound (+7 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Need For Speed Unbound by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player NumPad1: Unlimited Nitro # Opponents NumPad2: Freeze AI # Cars NumPad3: No Damage To Cars # Currency NumPad4: Mega Cash # Gameplay NumPad5: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Race Timers Current Race Timer Race Timer Base Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Trainer is for OFFLINE and STORY MODE of the game. Freeze AI: Toggle on and nearby cars will lock into place. Most useful during races or chases. If your car is frozen in place, toggle this off and try again in chase or race. Mega Cash: Spend Money and you have more. Game Speed: Can Speed up certain aspects of the game. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com