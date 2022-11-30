Need for Speed Unbound (+7 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Rate

Total votes: 3
80
November 30, 2022 - 1:38pm
  • PC

Need for Speed Unbound (+7 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Unlock more options including updates for this Need for Speed Unbound Trainer

Text file description: 
Need For Speed Unbound by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: Unlimited Nitro
# Opponents
	 NumPad2: Freeze AI
# Cars
	 NumPad3: No Damage To Cars
# Currency
	 NumPad4: Mega Cash
# Gameplay
	 NumPad5: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Race Timers
	 Current Race Timer
	 Race Timer Base
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Trainer is for OFFLINE and STORY MODE of the game.
Freeze AI:
Toggle on and nearby cars will lock into place.  Most useful during races or chases.  If your car is frozen in place, toggle this off and try again in chase or race.
Mega Cash:
Spend Money and you have more.
Game Speed:
Can Speed up certain aspects of the game.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment