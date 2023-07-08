No Man's Sky v1.5-v4.36.1 (+27 Trainer) [FLiNG]

OPTIONS Num 1 - Infinite Health Num 2 - Infinite Shield Num 3 - Infinite Stamina Num 4 - Jetpack Infinite Energy Num 5 - Multi-Tool No Overheat Num 6 - No Reload Num 7 - Infinite Grenades Num 8 - Infinite Items Num 9 - No/Minimum Crafting Requirements Num 0 - Super Damage/One Hit Destroy Ctrl+Num 1 - Starship Infinite Health Ctrl+Num 2 - Starship Infinite Shield Ctrl+Num 3 - Starship Weapons No Overheat Ctrl+Num 4 - Infinite Units Ctrl+Num 5 - Add Units Ctrl+Num 6 - Set Game Speed Ctrl+Num 7 - Open Locks Without Atlas Pass Ctrl+Num 8 - Translate All Alien Languages Ctrl+Num 9 - Infinite Nanites Ctrl+Num 0 - Infinite Quicksilver Alt+Num 1 - Launch Thruster Infinite Energy Alt+Num 2 - Pulse Engine Infinite Energy Alt+Num 3 - Hyperdrive Infinite Energy Alt+Num 4 - Scanner Instant Charge Alt+Num 5 - Life Support Infinite Energy Alt+Num 6 - Hazard Protection Infinite Energy Alt+Num 7 - Multi-Tool Infinite Energy

