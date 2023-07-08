No Man's Sky v1.5-v4.36.1 (+27 Trainer) [FLiNG]

No Man's Sky

July 8, 2023 - 5:10pm
  • PC

No Man's Sky v1.5-v4.36.1 (+27 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Text file description: 
OPTIONS
Num 1 - Infinite Health
Num 2 - Infinite Shield
Num 3 - Infinite Stamina
Num 4 - Jetpack Infinite Energy
Num 5 - Multi-Tool No Overheat
Num 6 - No Reload
Num 7 - Infinite Grenades
Num 8 - Infinite Items
Num 9 - No/Minimum Crafting Requirements
Num 0 - Super Damage/One Hit Destroy
Ctrl+Num 1 - Starship Infinite Health
Ctrl+Num 2 - Starship Infinite Shield
Ctrl+Num 3 - Starship Weapons No Overheat
Ctrl+Num 4 - Infinite Units
Ctrl+Num 5 - Add Units
Ctrl+Num 6 - Set Game Speed
Ctrl+Num 7 - Open Locks Without Atlas Pass
Ctrl+Num 8 - Translate All Alien Languages
Ctrl+Num 9 - Infinite Nanites
Ctrl+Num 0 - Infinite Quicksilver
Alt+Num 1 - Launch Thruster Infinite Energy
Alt+Num 2 - Pulse Engine Infinite Energy
Alt+Num 3 - Hyperdrive Infinite Energy
Alt+Num 4 - Scanner Instant Charge
Alt+Num 5 - Life Support Infinite Energy
Alt+Num 6 - Hazard Protection Infinite Energy
Alt+Num 7 - Multi-Tool Infinite Energy

