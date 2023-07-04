No Man's Sky v4.36 (+22 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

No Man's Sky

July 4, 2023 - 4:43pm
  • PC

No Man's Sky v4.36 (+22 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Text file description: 
         The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents
           No Man's Sky - Singularity v4.36 +22 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:............v4.36  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:.................STEAM  Tested on:..........Windows 11
       Chiptune:.............No Music  Date:.............21. Jun 2023
       Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de
       Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS
       Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2
       File:..................................................NMS.exe
       MD5 Hash:.................... 4CCF193E340A21362B11D21D92D3AF65
                   Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS
      @@
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
           @           @
                Num 0                  Unlimited Health
                Num 1                  Unlimited Life Support
                Num 2                  Ignore Environment Effects
                Num 3                  Unlimited Sprint
                Num 4                  Unlimited Jetpack
                Num 5                  Unlimited Multitool Energy
                Num 6                  Freeze Secondary Ammo
                Num 7                  No Reload
                Num 8                  No Overheating
                Num 9                  Unlimited Scanner
            CTRL + Num 0               Unlimited Ship Fuel
            CTRL + Num 1               Decode All Words
            CTRL + Num 2               Bypass All Locks
            CTRL + Num 3               Set Items to Maximum
            CTRL + Num 4               No Crafting Requirements
            CTRL + Num 5               +10.000.000 Units
            CTRL + Num 6               +500 Nanites
            CTRL + Num 7               +100 Quicksilver
            CTRL + Num 8               +10 Recovered Data
           Num / (Divide)              Unlock Technology Recipes
          Num * (Multiply)             Unlock Product Recipes
            Num + (Add)                Walk Speed Multiplier
     @ Additional Notes  @
                          About available cheats
             CTRL + Num 0 - Unlimited Ship Fuel
             This option works for the hyperdrive, impulseengine
             and the launch thrusters...
     @    Final Words    @
