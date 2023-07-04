- PC
No Man's Sky v4.36 (+22 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]
_______ ______________________ / / / \ / / / \ / / / ____ ____ ______ \ / / / / / / / / \ / / / / / / / / / / / // / / / / / / / / / / \__/ /___/____ __/ /___/ /______/ The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents No Man's Sky - Singularity v4.36 +22 Trainer @ Trainer Notes @ Game Version:............v4.36 Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS Release:.................STEAM Tested on:..........Windows 11 Chiptune:.............No Music Date:.............21. Jun 2023 Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2 File:..................................................NMS.exe MD5 Hash:.................... 4CCF193E340A21362B11D21D92D3AF65 Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS @@ Available Options Hotkeys Funktion @ @ Num 0 Unlimited Health Num 1 Unlimited Life Support Num 2 Ignore Environment Effects Num 3 Unlimited Sprint Num 4 Unlimited Jetpack Num 5 Unlimited Multitool Energy Num 6 Freeze Secondary Ammo Num 7 No Reload Num 8 No Overheating Num 9 Unlimited Scanner CTRL + Num 0 Unlimited Ship Fuel CTRL + Num 1 Decode All Words CTRL + Num 2 Bypass All Locks CTRL + Num 3 Set Items to Maximum CTRL + Num 4 No Crafting Requirements CTRL + Num 5 +10.000.000 Units CTRL + Num 6 +500 Nanites CTRL + Num 7 +100 Quicksilver CTRL + Num 8 +10 Recovered Data Num / (Divide) Unlock Technology Recipes Num * (Multiply) Unlock Product Recipes Num + (Add) Walk Speed Multiplier @ Additional Notes @ --->>> Team HoG Discord Server <<<--- You can join our Home of Gamehacking Discord server if you encounter any problems, if you have any questions or if you just want to talk about hacking a game. Make sure you read the rules *****://discord.gg/5Pcfe72 About available cheats CTRL + Num 0 - Unlimited Ship Fuel This option works for the hyperdrive, impulseengine and the launch thrusters... @ Final Words @ ---> We are currently looking for experienced <--- - trainer makers - nfo makers - gfx'ers - HTML and/or PHP programmers - chiptuners when you think you are able to support us in any other way... so let us know... @ grEEtZ / thx @ DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG, dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych and the whole German Gamehacking Community Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS Last Update... 04/2021
