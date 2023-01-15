One Piece Odyssey v01.00 (+20 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

January 15, 2023
  PC

Text file description: 
ONE PIECE ODYSSEY by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player Team
	 NumPad1: Unlimited HP
	 NumPad2: Unlimited TP
# Enemies
	 NumPad3: Weak Targeted Enemies
# Inventory
	 NumPad4: Unlimited Use Items
# Movement
	 NumPad5: Fast Movement Speed
	 NumPad6: Unlimited Jumps
# Skills
	 NumPad7: Unlimited Cube Fragments
# Loot
	 NumPad8: Most Monsters Drop Loot
# Gameplay
	 NumPad9: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Character Editor
	 Level
	 Experience
	 HP
	 TP
	 Next EXP
	 MAX HP
	 MAX TP
	 ATK
	 DEF
	 GUTS
# Currency
	 Money
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Level:
Open the MENU with TAB then select CHARACTER INFORMATION with J then you can use the Z and C keys to select a character and edit the information.  You will need to leave the MENU and come back to see it has changed.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

