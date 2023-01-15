One Piece Odyssey v01.00 (+20 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player Team NumPad1: Unlimited HP NumPad2: Unlimited TP # Enemies NumPad3: Weak Targeted Enemies # Inventory NumPad4: Unlimited Use Items # Movement NumPad5: Fast Movement Speed NumPad6: Unlimited Jumps # Skills NumPad7: Unlimited Cube Fragments # Loot NumPad8: Most Monsters Drop Loot # Gameplay NumPad9: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Character Editor Level Experience HP TP Next EXP MAX HP MAX TP ATK DEF GUTS # Currency Money Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Level: Open the MENU with TAB then select CHARACTER INFORMATION with J then you can use the Z and C keys to select a character and edit the information. You will need to leave the MENU and come back to see it has changed. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com