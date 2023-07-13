Only Up (+20 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Only Up! by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player NumPad1: Increase Player Speed NumPad2: Decrease Player Speed NumPad3: Set Normal Player Speed NumPad4: Increase Jump Height NumPad5: Decrease Jump Height NumPad6: Set Normal Jump Height NumPad7: Decrease Gravity NumPad8: Increase Gravity NumPad9: Set Normal Gravity Multiply: Increase Player Speed Add: Decrease Player Speed Subtract: Set Normal Player Speed Decimal: Increase Jump Height Divide: Decrease Jump Height F1: Set Normal Jump Height F2: Decrease Gravity F3: Increase Gravity F4: Set Normal Gravity # Teleport F5: Save Position Slot 1 F6: Save Position Slot 2 F7: Save Position Slot 3 F8: Save Position Slot 4 F9: Save Position Slot 5 F10: Restore Position Slot 1 F11: Restore Position Slot 2 F12: Restore Position Slot 3 F13: Restore Position Slot 4 F14: Restore Position Slot 5 # Game F15: Game Speed Notes ------------------------------------------------------- ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com