Only Up (+20 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Only Up
20
July 13, 2023 - 3:01pm
  • PC

Text file description: 
Only Up! by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: Increase Player Speed
	 NumPad2: Decrease Player Speed
	 NumPad3: Set Normal Player Speed
	 NumPad4: Increase Jump Height
	 NumPad5: Decrease Jump Height
	 NumPad6: Set Normal Jump Height
	 NumPad7: Decrease Gravity
	 NumPad8: Increase Gravity
	 NumPad9: Set Normal Gravity
	 Multiply: Increase Player Speed
	 Add: Decrease Player Speed
	 Subtract: Set Normal Player Speed
	 Decimal: Increase Jump Height
	 Divide: Decrease Jump Height
	 F1: Set Normal Jump Height
	 F2: Decrease Gravity
	 F3: Increase Gravity
	 F4: Set Normal Gravity
# Teleport
	 F5: Save Position Slot 1
	 F6: Save Position Slot 2
	 F7: Save Position Slot 3
	 F8: Save Position Slot 4
	 F9: Save Position Slot 5
	 F10: Restore Position Slot 1
	 F11: Restore Position Slot 2
	 F12: Restore Position Slot 3
	 F13: Restore Position Slot 4
	 F14: Restore Position Slot 5
# Game
	 F15: Game Speed
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

