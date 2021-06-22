PLITCH Trainer For Raft (2018)

- Contribute trainers
Navigating the challenges of Raft: common sticking points for beginners or experts:
1. Resource Scarcity: Struggling to gather enough materials to expand your raft? It's a common hurdle.
2. Frequent Shark Attacks: Bruce, the shark, loves to snack on your raft (and sometimes you!).
3. Sustenance Struggle: Finding food and fresh water can feel like a never-ending battle.
4. Navigational Challenges: Lost at sea? Finding your way to new islands can be tricky.
5. Nighttime Perils: When darkness falls, the dangers multiply.
The PLITCH Trainer: Your Secret Weapon in Raft
PLITCH offers a treasure trove of cheats to enhance your Raft experience:
1. Godmode: Say goodbye to fear of death.
2. Unlimited Resources: Build your dream raft without resource constraints.
3. No Hunger/Thirst: Keep your belly full and quench your thirst effortlessly.
4. Fast Crafting: Create items in the blink of an eye.
5. Easy Building: Construct without the usual limitations.
6. Infinite Oxygen: Dive underwater without worrying about air.
7. No Shark Attacks: Keep Bruce at bay.
8. Super Speed: Move around swiftly.
9. Easy Fishing: Catch fish with ease.
10. Night Vision: Turn night into day for better visibility.
Using Cheats: Activate these cheats to overcome survival challenges, focus on exploration, and enjoy a stress-free gaming experience.
How to Get PLITCH Up and Running
1. Download the Client: Grab it from here or the PLITCH website.
2. Customize Your Experience: Choose custom hotkeys for cheats, or use the overlay application from the Microsoft Store.
3. Mobile App Option: Activate cheats using the PLITCH app on your Android or iPhone.
4. Automatic Game Detection: PLITCH scans for installed games, supporting platforms like Steam and Epic Games Store.
5. Start PLITCHing: Select "Raft" and dive into a world of enhanced gameplay.
The Perks of Using PLITCH:
• Safe: Virus tested for your peace of mind.
• User-Friendly: Plug and play functionality.
• Cost-Effective: Many cheats are free, with some premium options.
• Up-to-Date: Regular patches ensure compatibility with various game versions.
• Reliable Support: Excellent customer service for any issues.
Raft (2018) Trainer and Raft (2018) cheats are your keys to unlocking a more enjoyable and personalized gaming experience. With PLITCH, you're not just surviving; you're thriving!
Add new comment