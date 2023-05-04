Redfall v2 (+20 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Redfall by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player NumPad1: Unlimited Health NumPad2: Invincible NumPad3: Allow Large Falls NumPad4: Super Jump # Invisibility NumPad5: Instant Invisible Cloak NumPad6: Unlimited Invisible Cloak NumPad7: Hold Unlimited Invisible Cloak # Weapon NumPad8: Unlimited Ammo NumPad9: No Reload # Enemies Multiply: Super Damage # Items Add: Unlimited Med Kits # Gameplay Subtract: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player Stats Health # Resource Items Lockpicks Rewire Kits Medical Supplies # Currency Supply # Progression Level XP Used Skill Points Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Super Jump: Probably best to turn Allow Large Falls on to prevent death from high jumps if this value is large! Hold Unlimited Invisible Cloak: Toggle this on with Unlimited Invisible Cloak, and when you activate the cloak, it will last a long long time. Level: Your Level determines your skill points available. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com