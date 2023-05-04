Redfall v2 (+20 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Redfall

May 4, 2023 - 1:20pm
  • PC

Text file description: 
Redfall by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: Unlimited Health
	 NumPad2: Invincible
	 NumPad3: Allow Large Falls
	 NumPad4: Super Jump
# Invisibility
	 NumPad5: Instant Invisible Cloak
	 NumPad6: Unlimited Invisible Cloak
	 NumPad7: Hold Unlimited Invisible Cloak
# Weapon
	 NumPad8: Unlimited Ammo
	 NumPad9: No Reload
# Enemies
	 Multiply: Super Damage
# Items
	 Add: Unlimited Med Kits
# Gameplay
	 Subtract: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player Stats
	 Health
# Resource Items
	 Lockpicks
	 Rewire Kits
	 Medical Supplies
# Currency
	 Supply
# Progression
	 Level
	 XP
	 Used Skill Points
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Super Jump:
Probably best to turn Allow Large Falls on to prevent death from high jumps if this value is large!
Hold Unlimited Invisible Cloak:
Toggle this on with Unlimited Invisible Cloak, and when you activate the cloak, it will last a long long time.
Level:
Your Level determines your skill points available.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

