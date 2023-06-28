Sands of Salzaar Early Access v1.0-v1.0.30 (+26 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Sands of Salzaar

Rate

Total votes: 4
100
June 28, 2023 - 8:00am
  • PC

Sands of Salzaar Early Access v1.0-v1.0.30 (+26 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Text file description: 
OPTIONS
Num 1  Infinite HP
Num 2  Infinite MP
Num 3  Skills No Cooldown
Num 4  100% Hit Chance
Num 5  100% Evade Chance
Num 6  100% Block Chance
Num 7  100% Critical Chance
Num 8  Freeze Daytime
Num 9  Set Game Speed
Num 0  Super Damage/One Hit Kill
Ctrl+Num 1  Increase Move Speed On Map
Ctrl+Num 2  Infinite Money
Ctrl+Num 3  Money Multiplier
Ctrl+Num 4  Infinite Resources
Ctrl+Num 5  Resources Multiplier
Ctrl+Num 6  Infinite Exp
Ctrl+Num 7  Exp Resources
Ctrl+Num 8  Infinite Skill Points
Ctrl+Num 9  Infinite Talent Points
Ctrl+Num 0  Infinite Legacy Points
Alt+Num 1  No Hunger/Dont Consume Food
Alt+Num 2  Max Item Freshness
Alt+Num 3  Max Equipment Durability
Alt+Num 4  Max Reputation/Friendship
Alt+Num 5  Diplomacy Always Succeed
Alt+Num 6  Stealth Mode

Download

We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility.
Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .

More Sands of Salzaar Trainers

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment