Sands of Salzaar

- PC
Starters Tips:
This is just a concise guide I put together to help first timers who may
be having difficulty.
Tips and Helpful Info:
- Your army will level up faster if it is smaller. This is due to how XP is
distributed.
- You can purchase gifts from towns sometimes, as well as finding them in
dungeons.
- AOE spells are OP, so you will want a character that has some. If they don't
start out with some try to learn some Arcana because spells make a big
difference in battle.
- Holding CTRL will speed up the game. To speed up dialogue, just spam mouse
click while holding CTRL in order to speed through any dialogue.
- Buy speciality items from a town, travel as far away as possible to the
other side of the map, sell the items. They will sell for 2x-3x more
depending on how far you travel.
- I recommend Thur troops from Umbra Cliffs because they deal lots of damage
and they don't require a lot of resources to promote.
- As soon as you can, try conquering any and all bandit camps you see that
have Jade in them. Conquering one of these can net you 50 jade, plus other
resources, as well as the jade and resources sitting in chests inside the
camp. These chests refill periodically so you can keep coming back later on.
- Some animals and "monster" units are very powerful. If you are finding the
game difficult, try turning off real mode. This will allow you to recruit
powerful units such as demon's and dragons to your army.
- If you want to become allies with a faction, go to the intel tab, click
the faction, click the diplomacy button and choose "goodwill". This can
make you allies with a neutral faction or even fix relations if you are
at war with one.
- The options are goodwill, ceasefire, declare war, or alliance depending on
your relationship with the faction. Note: this will require money but that
should not be too difficult using the item selling method described above.
- There is a quest in West Docana Desert where you need to bring 3 white rose
potions in order to calm a snake. When turning in the quest you will have
the option to kill the snake or not. Do not choose to kill it. Instead choose
the peaceful option, and the woman will grant you 15x extra inventory slots.
- In order to find someone, you can talk to any of the heroes who have an army,
travel the map or are stationed in cities. These heroes all have an option "
I want to ask about someone". Just click that and ask them where the person
you are looking for is.
- If you are in a siege, there should be buttons on the right side saying
"attack/defend/follow" etc., if you want to speed things up you can just
click on all troops and then "attack". This will make your entire army move
at once to attack the next point.
- If you are in the late game and all the cities are too heavily defended,
use intel and select "gather a squad". If you have appointed any sultan to
towns, they will all close in on your location and follow you around the map.
When you go to siege a town now, you will have the combined forces of your
own army as well as the armies of your sultans, which will be more than enough
to conquer most cities.
- Finally, do not underestimate AOE spells and what a difference they can make
in battle. The thumbnail for this guide is of a siege I launched on Agadir:
I ended up winning because as enemy troops piled in, I just mowed them down
using arcana and some of the spiritmancers' spells. My troops all died but my
hero kept respawning and mowing them down until eventually I was able to capture
the points and win. Never underestimate AOE spells they can turn the tide of
battle even when your army is outnumbered and outmatched.
