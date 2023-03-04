Scars Above (+14 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

March 4, 2023 - 10:24am
  • PC

Text file description: 
Scars Above by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: Unlimited Health
	 NumPad2: Unlimited Stamina
	 NumPad3: No Toxic Effects
	 NumPad4: Invisible Player
# Weapons
	 NumPad5: No Reload
	 NumPad6: Unlimited Ammo
# Enemies
	 NumPad7: Super Damage
# Gadgets
	 NumPad8: Unlimited Battery Power
	 NumPad9: Ignore Gadget and Consumable Cooldowns
# Gameplay
	 Multiply: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player Progression
	 Knowledge
	 Ability Points
# Player Inventory
	 Fiber
# Examine Inventory Item
	 Amount
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

