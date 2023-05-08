Tape to Tape (+10 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Text file description: 
Tape to Tape by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: Unlimited Player Score
	 NumPad2: Zero NPC Score
	 NumPad3: Unlock All Superstars
	 NumPad4: Unlimited Rubber
# Game
	 NumPad5: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 Rubber
# Superstars
	 Shot Power
	 Speed
	 Checking
	 Shot Accuracy
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Superstars ' Shot Power:
Superstars ' Speed:
Superstars ' Checking:
Superstars ' Shot Accuracy:
Go to shop then Superstars and the stats will appear here to edit.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

