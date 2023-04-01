The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt v4.02 (+13 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

_______ ______________________ / / / \ / / / \ / / / ____ ____ ______ \ / / / / / / / / \ / / / / / / / / / / / // / / / / / / / / / / \__/ /___/____ __/ /___/ /______/ The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents The Witcher 3 v4.02 Hotfix 1 +13 Trainer @ Trainer Notes @ Game Version:...v4.02 Hotfix 1 Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS Release:.................STEAM Tested on:..........Windows 11 Chiptune:.............No Music Date:.............27. Mar 2023 Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2 File:.............................................witcher3.exe MD5 Hash:.................... F8F70B81BA30B565E372CFDFDF1F50CE Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS @@ Available Options Hotkeys Funktion @ @ Num 0 Infinite Health Num 1 Unlimited Stamina Num 2 Zero Toxity Num 3 Unlimited Adrenaline Num 4 Unlimited O2 Num 5 Unlimited Usables Num 6 Get 666.666 Money Num 7 Unlimited Durability Num 8 No Crafting Requirements Num 9 Expanded Weight Limit Num / (Divide) Faster Level Up Num * (Multiply) Get 20 Skillpoints Num - (Subtract) Always Win Gwent @ Additional Notes @ --->>> Virus Warnings <<<--- First of all... I can't handle all possible antivirus programs so far out there. Some antivirus solution detects always a virus in my trainers. All of my trainers are packed and/or encrypted. On "www.virustotal.com" you can see that some scanners report it as xxx Packed. The best results i see with "VirusBuster". About available cheats Num 7 - Get 666.666 Money Use this option by this way... Activate the option an directly open your inventory (key [I]) to see the effect... Num 9 - Easy Crafting Activate this option and you need no crafting material... Use it and you'll see it at the crafting menu... Num * (Multiply) - Faster Level Up Activate this option and you'll faster level up.. Num - (Subtract) - Get 20 Skillpoints Activate this option and go to the skills menu... Now you must assign at least one skillpoint to see the effect... Num + (Add) - Always Win Gwent Activate this option only in a Gwent game... @ Final Words @ ---> We are currently looking for experienced <--- - trainer makers - nfo makers - gfx'ers - HTML and/or PHP programmers - chiptuners when you think you are able to support us in any other way... so let us know... @ grEEtZ / thx @ DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG, dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych and the whole German Gamehacking Community Donators sawen *If you want to be listed here... Let me know* Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS Last Update... 10/2021