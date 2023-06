The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt v1.0-v4.03 (+22 Trainer) [FLiNG]

OPTIONS Num 1 Infinite Health Num 2 Infinite Stamina Num 3 Infinite Adrenaline Num 4 Zero Toxicity Num 5 Infinite Oxygen Num 6 Infinite Horse Stamina Num 7 Minimize Horse Fear Level Num 8 Drain Enemies Stamina Num 9 Enemies Cant Attack Num 0 One Hit Kill Ctrl+Num 1 Infinite Gold Ctrl+Num 2 Items Wont Decrease Ctrl+Num 3 Add 1000 Exp Ctrl+Num 4 Infinite Skill Points Ctrl+Num 5 Infinite Equipment Durability Ctrl+Num 6 Zero Weight Ctrl+Num 7 Infinite Potions & Bombs Ctrl+Num 8 Super Speed Ctrl+Num 9 Slow Motion Num . Save Location Num + Teleport To Saved Location Num Undo Teleportation PageUp Teleport To Waypoint Location Ctrl+Num + Daytime +1 Hour Ctrl+Num Daytime -1 Hour

