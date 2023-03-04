Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty v1.02 V3 (+39 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Rate

Total votes: 5
100
March 4, 2023 - 10:17am
  • PC

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty v1.02 V3 (+39 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Unlock more options including updates for this Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Trainer

Text file description: 
Wo Long Fallen Dynasty by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: Unlimited Health
	 NumPad2: Unlimited Spirit
	 NumPad3: Invisible Player
# Healing
	 NumPad4: Unlimited Dragon's Cure Pots
# Items
	 NumPad5: Unlimited Ammo Arrows and Throwables
	 NumPad6: Unlimited Use Consumables
# Enemies
	 NumPad7: Weak Bosses
# Gameplay
	 NumPad8: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Currency
	 Sen Ki
	 Gold
	 Bukun Accolades
# Selected Inventory
	 Amount
# Player Stats
	 Current Health
	 Current Max Health
	 Morale and Fortitude Rank
	 Level
	 Wood Virtue
	 Fire Virtue
	 Earth Virtue
	 Metal Virtue
	 Water Virtue
	 Bonus Health
	 Wood Wizardry Spell Points
	 Fire Wizardry Spell Points
	 Earth Wizardry Spell Points
	 Metal Wizardry Spell Points
	 Water Wizardry Spell Points
# Selected Armor Stat
	 Weight
	 Defense
	 Spirit Defense
	 Physical Defense
	 Wood Resistance
	 Fire Resistance
	 Earth Resistance
	 Metal Resistance
	 Water Resistance
# Selected Weapon Stat
	 Base Attack
	 Spirit Attack
	 Spirit Defense
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
Invisible Player:
If on when you arrive or enemies first appear, they likely will ignore you, and your attacks.   If they already noticed you, it may not help.
Unlimited Dragon's Cure Pots:
Works mainly with USE in the INVENTORY.
Weak Bosses:
May help defeat some bosses.
Currency' Sen Ki:
Player Stats' Current Health:
Enter Menu STATUS
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment