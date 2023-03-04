Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty v1.02 V3 (+39 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player NumPad1: Unlimited Health NumPad2: Unlimited Spirit NumPad3: Invisible Player # Healing NumPad4: Unlimited Dragon's Cure Pots # Items NumPad5: Unlimited Ammo Arrows and Throwables NumPad6: Unlimited Use Consumables # Enemies NumPad7: Weak Bosses # Gameplay NumPad8: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Currency Sen Ki Gold Bukun Accolades # Selected Inventory Amount # Player Stats Current Health Current Max Health Morale and Fortitude Rank Level Wood Virtue Fire Virtue Earth Virtue Metal Virtue Water Virtue Bonus Health Wood Wizardry Spell Points Fire Wizardry Spell Points Earth Wizardry Spell Points Metal Wizardry Spell Points Water Wizardry Spell Points # Selected Armor Stat Weight Defense Spirit Defense Physical Defense Wood Resistance Fire Resistance Earth Resistance Metal Resistance Water Resistance # Selected Weapon Stat Base Attack Spirit Attack Spirit Defense Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Invisible Player: If on when you arrive or enemies first appear, they likely will ignore you, and your attacks. If they already noticed you, it may not help. Unlimited Dragon's Cure Pots: Works mainly with USE in the INVENTORY. Weak Bosses: May help defeat some bosses. Currency' Sen Ki: Player Stats' Current Health: Enter Menu STATUS ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com