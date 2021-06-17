Dead by Daylight | Resident Evil Official Trailer

Iconic heroes. An infamous foe. A classic setting… And a little extra backup to boot.

The Resident Evil Chapter includes a new map: The Raccoon City police station. Once home to the RPD’s elite S.T.A.R.S. unit, the labyrinthine hallways of this converted art museum are now overrun by the undead and host to a relentless evil. The new Killer is Nemesis. Take control of Umbrella’s bloodthirsty bio-organic weapon and hunt your targets without mercy. The new Survivors are Leon S. Kennedy and Jill Valentine. Unflinching in his mission to expose Umbrella, Leon has proven himself a true survivor since his first day with the RPD. Jill is a brilliant S.T.A.R.S. agent, one of the only surviving members of her unit, and a hard target for even the most unrelenting adversary.

Also play as Chris and Claire Redfield with Legendary sets from The Resident Evil Collection.

The Resident Evil Chapter is available now in Dead by Daylight. Buy the Chapter to unlock the exclusive Umbrella Corporation Charm.