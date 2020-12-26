Marvel's Greatest Warriors and Royalty Come To Fortnite Trailer

The rightful king of Wakanda has come to the Island.

Warriors can be formed for any reason whether it be a king's responsibility, a soldier's duty or a hired gun's price. Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster arrive in the Marvel Royalty & Warriors Pack! Grab the Pack in the Shop now.

