Marvel's Greatest Warriors and Royalty Come To Fortnite Trailer



80
December 26, 2020 - 7:43am
The rightful king of Wakanda has come to the Island.

Warriors can be formed for any reason whether it be a king's responsibility, a soldier's duty or a hired gun's price. Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster arrive in the Marvel Royalty & Warriors Pack! Grab the Pack in the Shop now.

Play Fortnite Battle Royale, the completely free 100-player PvP mode. One giant map, A Battle Bus, Last one standing wins. ESRB Rating: Teen with Violence.

