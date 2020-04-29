112 Operator

Cheats::

Press backslash a screen should pop up from the top.

Enabling cheats to do this type into the command screen EnableCheats

Cheat Codes:

GiveMeTheMoney – This one is pretty self explained type it in and you will get +$1,000,000,000 sweet and by far the best way to cheat.

AddReputation [amount of rep you want]

AddExperienceToAllMembers [a big number] – if your numbers bug enough you can have instant max rank team members.

ExtinguishFire [position X] [Position Y] – Removes fire easy but you do need to have the X and Y position of the fire sadly.

UnlockAllVehicle – The name says it all. You still have to buy them though.

Promote – You get a promotion.

AddCareerPoints [number of career points] – Adds career points.

SolveAllIncidents – Felling under it all try this.

SkipDuty – You would not dare, would you.

KillAllSuspectsOnSite – Thats one way to deal with it.

DealDamageToOnSiteSuspects – A not as OP command.