112 Operator

- PC
Cheats::
Press backslash a screen should pop up from the top.
Enabling cheats to do this type into the command screen EnableCheats
Cheat Codes:
GiveMeTheMoney – This one is pretty self explained type it in and you will get +$1,000,000,000 sweet and by far the best way to cheat.
AddReputation [amount of rep you want]
AddExperienceToAllMembers [a big number] – if your numbers bug enough you can have instant max rank team members.
ExtinguishFire [position X] [Position Y] – Removes fire easy but you do need to have the X and Y position of the fire sadly.
UnlockAllVehicle – The name says it all. You still have to buy them though.
Promote – You get a promotion.
AddCareerPoints [number of career points] – Adds career points.
SolveAllIncidents – Felling under it all try this.
SkipDuty – You would not dare, would you.
KillAllSuspectsOnSite – Thats one way to deal with it.
DealDamageToOnSiteSuspects – A not as OP command.
