The Black Masses

XP and Level Farming Guide:

We are here at Fort Wyvern, where you can position yourself well on the stones.

You now only need a ranged weapon and a lot of ammunition (here it should be

said that the loot starts with a new server always spawns, so loot properly).

Now you just have to keep it up, because you get experience or XP for every hit

you land. So there is no need to kill, the hit alone is enough. Zombies spawn

after 24 hours of in-game time or by restarting the server.