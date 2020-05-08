Civilization VI

Display full map:

Note: This procedure involves editing a game file; create a backup copy of the file before proceeding. Use a text editor to edit the "Config.ini" file in your Steam Apps folder or the "\Documents\My Games\Sid Meier's Civilization 6\" directory. Find the "DebugPanel = 0" line and change it to "DebugPanel = 1". Save and close the "Config.ini" file. While playing the game, press ~ to display the console window. Enter "Reveal All" to reveal the entire map.

Infinite gold and resources:

When trading with the AI, give any strategic or luxury resources and as much gold per turn as possible, then click the "What will you give me for this?" option. The AI will break and will offer huge amounts of gold and gold per turn just for the resource. Alternately, ask for anything desired from the AI (cities included) and start putting gold (not gold per turn, only normal gold) until they accept the deal. Then, reduce it until you are as close as possible to the required amount (for example, 25,890 gold of 26,000 required) and click on the "Make this trade equitable" option. The AI will break and will ask an amount of gold per turn proportional to how close you were to the real price. This glitch can also be used in multiplayer matches that include AI. Note: This glitch was performed on an unpatched version of the game. It will eventually get patched. To avoid not being able to use this exploit, either do not install new patches before using this exploit or delete the patches.