Commandos 2 - HD Remaster

- PC
Cheat Codes:
While playing right click on a Commando, and then type in GONZOANDJON and
then hit [Enter]. This will activate the Cheats.
Note: No text will appear on screen when typing GONZOANDJON it will look like
you are doing nothing.
After the Code has been entered you can then access the following cheats:
Result - Cheat code:
Mission skip - [Ctrl] + [Shift] + N
Invincibility - [Ctrl] + I
Invisibility - [Ctrl] + V
Destroy all opponents - [Ctrl] + [Shift] + X
Place selected commandosunder the pointer - [Shift] + X
Display frame rate - [Ctrl] + [Minus]
