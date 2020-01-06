Commandos 2 - HD Remaster

January 6, 2020 - 3:07am
  • PC

Cheat Codes:
While playing right click on a Commando, and then type in GONZOANDJON and
then hit [Enter]. This will activate the Cheats.

Note: No text will appear on screen when typing GONZOANDJON it will look like
you are doing nothing.

After the Code has been entered you can then access the following cheats:

Result - Cheat code:

Mission skip - [Ctrl] + [Shift] + N
Invincibility - [Ctrl] + I
Invisibility - [Ctrl] + V
Destroy all opponents - [Ctrl] + [Shift] + X
Place selected commandosunder the pointer - [Shift] + X
Display frame rate - [Ctrl] + [Minus]

