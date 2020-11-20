Corruption of Champions II

November 20, 2020 - 1:07am
- PC
How to Beat the Godess of Knowledge (Duel of Wits Achievement):
This is a quick step by step to beat the godess of knowledge, require for
the achievement "Duel of Wits".
Nareva Talk Battle Solution:
To start you need to tell her to release both slamander and then do that:
First Step:
Inquire: Inquire, keep quiet, disagree.
Question: keep quiet, dismiss, question n2, retort n2, inquire n2.
Second Step:
Question n1: keep quiet, question, inquire.
Question n2: inquire, no n1, doubt.
Now you can go for Inquire: rebut, keep quiet, rebut.
Third Step:
Question n1: feint, question, doubt, accuse n1.
Question n2: probe, question, keep quiet, keep quiet.
Now you can go for Inquire: call out, keep quiet, point.
Now Protest, reveal.
Add new comment