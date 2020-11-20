Corruption of Champions II

How to Beat the Godess of Knowledge (Duel of Wits Achievement):

This is a quick step by step to beat the godess of knowledge, require for

the achievement "Duel of Wits".

Nareva Talk Battle Solution:

To start you need to tell her to release both slamander and then do that:

First Step:

Inquire: Inquire, keep quiet, disagree.

Question: keep quiet, dismiss, question n2, retort n2, inquire n2.

Second Step:

Question n1: keep quiet, question, inquire.

Question n2: inquire, no n1, doubt.

Now you can go for Inquire: rebut, keep quiet, rebut.

Third Step:

Question n1: feint, question, doubt, accuse n1.

Question n2: probe, question, keep quiet, keep quiet.

Now you can go for Inquire: call out, keep quiet, point.

Now Protest, reveal.