Enemy On Board

Guide to Working at Space Applebee's:

This is a guide to teach you how to work at Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar,

trademark of Applebee's International Inc. within the confines of Andromeda

Station.

Locating Applebee's Neighborhood Bar + Grill on the Andromeda Station

It's to the left of repair room.

Hiring Process:

First and foremost, Applebee's hires selectively based solely on species, so unfortunately if you are not an alien you may not work at your local Andromedan Space Applebee's. Additionally, the Infestor of specie Plagus Mortalis is banned from working at Space Applebee's. Although Space Applebee's originally was all inclusive in regards to species hiring, we have found the stereotype of Infestors slipping date ??? drugs into beverages to be a very accurate one indeed.

Job Description:

So you're a young and dapper Infestor, Spider, or Leech who has passed the rigorous hiring process, congrats! Now is the time to learn what you actually have to do as an employee of Space Applebee's. Your primary duty and mission is to serve the customer! This primarily means serving beverages, entertainment, deploying pink smoke screens, and an occasional tentatickle. All this and more will be discussed in the next section of your worker's guide.

Service Guide:

So you've clocked in for a shift, shedding your egg sac and revealing your gorgeous pink skin, long luscious tentacles, or dripping silky mandibles. Now is the time to provide the utmost service experience to our crew customers, first up is beverages: Beverages should be handled by Infestors and Spiders entirely by Spiders, as you can provide delicious, fresh silk slurp, a refreshingly scrumptious beverage which slides smoothly down the throats of

desiring crew members. Next is entertainment, and comfort: Infestors can provide the wonderful entertainment of setting off colored smoke screens for the crew to dance and jump around in This aspect of the job is now handled almost entirely by leeches, and for good reason! As a Leech you have access to one of the most unique and wonderful tools of entertainment in the entire galaxy, tentacles! Our crew customers absolutely love tentacle tickles, or as we have adorably named them, tentickles. All you do is go around the counter, give them a little boop with your head, maybe use your lil' fingers too, and give a lovely tentickle. These are the primary services provided by Space Applebee's, however you should always remain adaptive as a service provider, you do have your company commissioned meat suits that you can wear for

long periods of time in order to search out specialty items, such as Meth Soda, Cursed Fruit Roll Ups, Smoke Orbs, or Bendy Shivs.

Good Luck!

We know that you may have a tough time adjusting to your new work environment, however we believe that you will soon realize how enjoyable and rewarding of a position this is. Should you have any further concerns or needs regarding how to properly fulfill your role as an employee, you should never feel bad about consulting this worker's manual. That's all there is to say for now, best of luck and remember to always have fun!