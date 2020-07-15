Fatum Betula

All Endings:

Ending 0: Nothing:

This ending is completed by achieving the following steps.

Collecting vials from church guy.

Travelling right in the hub to the lake.

Collecting the sword stuck in the tree.

Sleeping the bed in the middle of the lake.

Cutting the noose in the nightmare next to the fisherman’s grave using the sword.

Talking to the ghost and taking the fruit.

Feeding the fruit to the beast in the hub.

Using a flask to collect “Poison” from the beast’s body.

Using “Poison” on the water of the birch.

Ending 1: Parasites:

This ending is completed by achieving the following steps.

Collecting vials from church guy.

Travelling right in the hub to the lake.

Collecting the sword stuck in the tree.

Cutting the rope attached to the boat on the island.

Collecting the fishing rod from the boat.

Catching a blue fish in the lake.

Feeding the blue fish to the beast in the hub.

Using a flask to collect “Oil” from the beast’s pot.

Using “Oil” on the water of the birch.

Ending 2: Murderers

This ending is completed by achieving the following steps.

Method 1.

Collecting vials from church guy.

Travelling right in the hub to the lake.

Collecting the sword stuck in the tree.

Killing the beast in the hub using the sword.

Collecting “Beast Blood” from the beast’s body.

Using “Beast Blood” on the water of the birch.

Method 2.

Collecting vials from church guy.

Travelling right in the hub to the lake.

Collecting the sword stuck in the tree.

Cutting the rope attached to the boat on the island.

Collecting the fishing rod from the boat.

Catching the orange fish in the lake (top left of the lake from the entrance).

Feeding the orange fish to the beast in the hub.

Collecting “Beast Blood” from the beast’s body.

Using “Beast Blood” on the water of the birch.

Ending 3: The Cycle

This ending is completed by achieving the following steps.

Method 1.

Collecting vials from church guy.

Travelling right in the hub to the lake.

Collecting the sword stuck in the tree.

Sleeping the bed in the middle of the lake.

Cutting the noose in the nightmare next to the fisherman’s grave using the sword.

Talking to the ghost and taking the fruit.

Feeding the fruit to the beast in the hub.

Using a flask to collect “Poison” from the beast’s body.

Travelling up and to the right of the beast to find the ocean.

Filling the ocean with “Poison”.

Travelling across the ocean floor, through the dead seaweed wall and down the chasm.

Entering a house in suburbia.

Climbing the stairs and turning right, walking down the hall to the door, and entering.

Travelling back down the hall to the living room.

Killing the player watching the TV with the sword.

Using a flask to collect “Your Blood” from the player’s corpse.

Using “Your Blood” on the water of the birch.

Method 2.

Collecting vials from church guy.

Travelling right in the hub to the lake.

Collecting the sword stuck in the tree.

Cutting the rope attached to the boat on the island.

Collecting the fishing rod from the boat.

Catching a blue fish in the lake.

Feeding the blue fish to the beast in the hub.

Using a flask to collect “Oil” from the beast’s pot.

Travelling up and to the right of the beast to find the ocean.

Filling the ocean with “Oil”.

Travelling across the ocean floor, through the dead seaweed wall and down the chasm.

Entering a house in suburbia.

Climbing the stairs and turning right, walking down the hall to the door, and entering.

Travelling back down the hall to the living room.

Killing the player watching the TV with the sword.

Using a flask to collect “Your Blood” from the player’s corpse.

Using “Your Blood” on the water of the birch.

Ending 4: Faith

This ending is completed by achieving the following steps.

Method 1.

Collecting vials from church guy.

Travelling right in the hub to the lake.

Collecting the sword stuck in the tree.

Killing the beast in the hub using the sword.

Collecting “Beast Blood” from the beast’s body.

Collecting the jar in Autumn from the side of the well.

Throwing this jar at the painting in the lake house.

Collecting the jarred painting.

Sleeping in the bed in the middle of the lake.

Throwing the jarred painting at the NPC outside the lake house next to the tree.

Collecting “Liquid Bone” from the NPC’s pot.

Placing “Liquid Bone” and “Beast Blood” in a water source after one another to form “Plant Growth”.

Travelling to the Ocean and collecting the key from the broken church.

Using “Plant Growth” on the leaves jutting off of the ground in Autumn.

Following the new path to the church, and throwing the key at the church door.

Using a flask to collect “Wine” from the barrel against the church wall.

Using “Wine” on the water of the birch.

Method 2.

Collecting vials from church guy.

Travelling right in the hub to the lake.

Collecting the sword stuck in the tree.

Cutting the rope attached to the boat on the island.

Collecting the fishing rod from the boat.

Catching the orange fish in the lake (top left of the lake from the entrance).

Feeding the orange fish to the beast in the hub.

Collecting “Beast Blood” from the beast’s body.

Collecting the jar in Autumn from the side of the well.

Throwing this jar at the painting in the lake house.

Collecting the jarred painting.

Sleeping in the bed in the middle of the lake.

Throwing the jarred painting at the NPC outside the lake house next to the tree.

Collecting “Liquid Bone” from the NPC’s pot.

Placing “Liquid Bone” and “Beast Blood” in a water source after one another to form “Plant Growth”.

Travelling to the Ocean and collecting the key from the broken church.

Using “Plant Growth” on the leaves jutting off of the ground in Autumn.

Following the new path to the church, and throwing the key at the church door.

Using a flask to collect “Wine” from the barrel against the church wall.

Using “Wine” on the water of the birch.

Ending 5: Bones

This ending is completed by achieving the following steps.

Collecting the jar in Autumn from the side of the well.

Throwing this jar at the painting in the lake house.

Collecting the jarred painting.

Sleeping in the bed in the middle of the lake.

Throwing the jarred painting at the NPC outside the lake house next to the tree.

Collecting “Liquid Bone” from the NPC’s pot.

Using “Liquid Bone” on the water of the birch.

Ending 6: Feed It

This ending is completed by achieving the following steps.

Method 1.

Collecting vials from church guy.

Travelling right in the hub to the lake.

Collecting the sword stuck in the tree.

Killing the beast in the hub using the sword.

Collecting “Beast Blood” from the beast’s body.

Collecting the jar in Autumn from the side of the well.

Throwing this jar at the painting in the lake house.

Collecting the jarred painting.

Sleeping in the bed in the middle of the lake.

Throwing the jarred painting at the NPC outside the lake house next to the tree.

Collecting “Liquid Bone” from the NPC’s pot.

Placing “Liquid Bone” and “Beast Blood” in a water source after one another to form “Plant Growth”.

Using “Plant Growth” on the water of the birch.

Method 2.

Collecting vials from church guy.

Travelling right in the hub to the lake.

Collecting the sword stuck in the tree.

Cutting the rope attached to the boat on the island.

Collecting the fishing rod from the boat.

Catching the orange fish in the lake (top left of the lake from the entrance).

Feeding the orange fish to the beast in the hub.

Collecting “Beast Blood” from the beast’s body.

Collecting the jar in Autumn from the side of the well.

Throwing this jar at the painting in the lake house.

Collecting the jarred painting.

Sleeping in the bed in the middle of the lake.

Throwing the jarred painting at the NPC outside the lake house next to the tree.

Collecting “Liquid Bone” from the NPC’s pot.

Placing “Liquid Bone” and “Beast Blood” in a water source after one another to form “Plant Growth”.

Using “Plant Growth” on the water of the birch.

Ending 7: Forever

This ending is completed by achieving the following steps.

Collecting vials from church guy.

Travelling right in the hub to the lake.

Collecting the sword stuck in the tree.

Cutting the rope attached to the boat on the island.

Collecting the fishing rod from the boat.

Catching the orange fish in the lake (top left of the lake from the entrance).

Feeding the orange fish to the skeleton in the cabin in Autumn.

Throwing the skull to the smoking NPC in the well in Autumn.

Using a flask to collect “Immortality” from the NPC’s pot.

Using “Immortality” on the water of the birch.

Ending 8: Developed

This ending is completed by achieving the following steps.

Method 1.

Collecting vials from church guy.

Travelling right in the hub to the lake.

Collecting the sword stuck in the tree.

Cutting the rope attached to the boat on the island.

Collecting the fishing rod from the boat.

Catching a blue fish in the lake.

Feeding the blue fish to the beast in the hub.

Using a flask to collect “Oil” from the beast’s pot.

Travelling up and to the right of the beast to find the ocean.

Filling the ocean with “Oil”.

Travelling across the ocean floor, through the dead seaweed wall and down the chasm.

Walking forwards down the road of suburbia until a building is reached.

Entering and interacting with the door inside the building.

Using a flask to collect “Tomato Soup” from one of the cans.

Using “Tomato Soup” on the water of the birch.

Method 2.

Collecting vials from church guy.

Travelling right in the hub to the lake.

Collecting the sword stuck in the tree.

Sleeping the bed in the middle of the lake.

Cutting the noose in the nightmare next to the fisherman’s grave using the sword.

Talking to the ghost and taking the fruit.

Feeding the fruit to the beast in the hub.

Using a flask to collect “Poison” from the beast’s body.

Travelling up and to the right of the beast to find the ocean.

Filling the ocean with “Poison”.

Travelling across the ocean floor, through the dead seaweed wall and down the chasm.

Walking forwards down the road of suburbia until a building is reached.

Entering and interacting with the door inside the building.

Using a flask to collect “Tomato Soup” from one of the cans.

Using “Tomato Soup” on the water of the birch.

Ending 9: Where Do We Go From Here

This ending is completed by achieving the following steps.

Collecting vials from church guy.

Travelling right in the hub to the lake.

Collecting the sword stuck in the tree.

Killing the beast in the hub using the sword.

Collecting “Beast Blood” from the beast’s body.

Collecting the jar in Autumn from the side of the well.

Throwing this jar at the painting in the lake house.

Collecting the jarred painting.

Sleeping in the bed in the middle of the lake.

Throwing the jarred painting at the NPC outside the lake house next to the tree.

Collecting “Liquid Bone” from the NPC’s pot.

Placing “Liquid Bone” and “Beast Blood” in a water source after one another to form “Plant Growth”.

Cutting the rope attached to the boat on the island.

Collecting the fishing rod from the boat.

Catching the orange fish in the lake (top left of the lake from the entrance).

Feeding the orange fish to the skeleton in the cabin in Autumn.

Throwing the skull to the smoking NPC in the well in Autumn.

Using a flask to collect “Immortality” from the NPC’s pot.

Travelling to the Ocean and collecting the key from the broken church.

Placing “Immortality” into the river in Autumn.

Using “Plant Growth” on the leaves jutting off of the ground in Autumn.

Following the new path to the church, and throwing the key at the church door.

Entering and exiting the church, and walking around to the back of the church.

Interacting with the moon, and interacting with the moon again in the new location.

Walking forwards, up the stairs and interact with the NPC.

Using a flask collect “Free Will” from the stream of liquid coming from the sky.

Using “Free Will” on the water of the birch.

“Secret Ending” (Unnamed)

This ending is completed by achieving the following steps.

Saving the game using the save menu by pressing F5 while in game.

Navigating to your save files located under “C:\Users\AppData\LocalLow\Bryce Bucher\Fatum Betula”

Editing the string of one of the liquids in the save file to “Secret”.

eg.

Eg.

“liquid3”:{“__type”:”System.String”,”value”:””}

or

“liquid3”:{“__type”:”System.String”,”value”:”Water”}

to

“liquid3”:{“__type”:”System.String”,”value”:”Secret”}

Using “Secret” on the water of the birch.