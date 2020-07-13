Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Tips and Tricks:

Basics:

- Right click while holding onto a thing with grapple to reel it in (or you).

- Objects below 250kg are easily movable without imparting inertia onto you.

- Combine two facts above to easily tear stuff out of cockpits for example -

computer panels and such are worth a bunch of money. Hold onto a wall, grab

onto a computer until it detaches, then tap right click to make it zoop towards you.

- Release left click to let the object float, then grab onto it when it's got a

clear line into the barge.

- Generally speaking, objects are valued in Barge > Processor > Furnace order.

Barge's mostly objects like machines, Processor is physical objects like panels, and furnace is for scrap and other trash.

- You can hold onto things with Z and X (left and right arm respectively), this

is super useful for clambering around ships and such without using your

thrusters, and to throw things away from the main ship with the charged push

once you unlock it.

- Definitely grab onto something if you're using charged push of more than

level 1.

- With the sound resynth upgrade, holding onto things lets you listen on them.

Fuel lines make a wooshing sound if full. Lines also have glowing lights on

them if they're filled.

- Grapple "pushing" the salvaging rig or Jax can be used to throw yourself

around way faster than thrusters will let you fly. Combine this with the

grapple reeling.

- Braking is faster than accelerating.

- Press V to disengage all current tethers.

- Stinger (normal laser) sucks except for precision work - it completely

destroys whatever you point the beam at. Really useful for cutting the

useless aluminum panels lining around the Mack' cockpit door.

- Tethers are your friends, use them a lot and just replenish them from the

supply station, they're cheap. A single nanopanel is worth about 100

tethers.

- By the way, you can toggle scanner modes by scrolling up and down.

Useful when you don't want to cut that fuel line.

- Suit Integrity upgrades reduce impact damage and the threshold to take it.

- Pizza cutters are a scam, just use kitchen scissors to cut your pizza.