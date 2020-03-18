Steam Achievements:

Acceptable Host - Beat the game on Expert Plus difficulty.

Ant Society - Beat the game on Experienced difficulty.

Attention to Detail - Steal from every safe in a level.

Contact Re-established - Survive for 24 Hours.

Corporate Ladder - Survive 10 days in Endless mode.

Daemon Code - Beat the game with Faust and Brimstone.

Fully Equipped - Unlock every agent, agent alternate, and starting mainframe program.

Ghost Moves - Beat a level without ever being spotted by a guard or camera on Beginner or Expert difficulty.

Invisible Inc. - Beat the game on Expert difficulty.

Meat Machine - Install 4 augments on an agent.

Meta-Hacking - What's the game?

Nearing Confidence Threshold - Survive for 48 Hours.

Never Look Back - Beat the game with rewinds set to 0 on Expert difficulty.

Rebuilding the Firm - Survive 5 days in Endless mode.

Smooth Operator - Survive 5 days in Endless Plus mode.

Target Resolved - Survive for 72 Hours.

The Limit - Beat a level after reaching Alarm level 6 in the level on Expert difficulty.

Time Attack - Beat the game in Time Attack mode.

Training Wheels - Beat the game on Beginner difficulty.