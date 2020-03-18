- PC
Steam Achievements:
Acceptable Host - Beat the game on Expert Plus difficulty.
Ant Society - Beat the game on Experienced difficulty.
Attention to Detail - Steal from every safe in a level.
Contact Re-established - Survive for 24 Hours.
Corporate Ladder - Survive 10 days in Endless mode.
Daemon Code - Beat the game with Faust and Brimstone.
Fully Equipped - Unlock every agent, agent alternate, and starting mainframe program.
Ghost Moves - Beat a level without ever being spotted by a guard or camera on Beginner or Expert difficulty.
Invisible Inc. - Beat the game on Expert difficulty.
Meat Machine - Install 4 augments on an agent.
Meta-Hacking - What's the game?
Nearing Confidence Threshold - Survive for 48 Hours.
Never Look Back - Beat the game with rewinds set to 0 on Expert difficulty.
Rebuilding the Firm - Survive 5 days in Endless mode.
Smooth Operator - Survive 5 days in Endless Plus mode.
Target Resolved - Survive for 72 Hours.
The Limit - Beat a level after reaching Alarm level 6 in the level on Expert difficulty.
Time Attack - Beat the game in Time Attack mode.
Training Wheels - Beat the game on Beginner difficulty.
