Minecraft Dungeons

Secret dungeons:

Search the indicted location on any difficulty to find the corresponding dungeon. Some hidden dungeon locations are randomized —- they will not appear every time you enter a zone, and the zones may need to be replayed multiple times to find the hidden entrance.

Arch Haven: It is found in the Pumpkin Pastures zone. You will need to revisit Pumpkin Pastures often for it to appear. Look for a ship that spawns on the map. It may take 5-7 replays to find it.

Creepy Crypt: It is found in the Creeper Woods zone. Look for an optional path down the forest to an opening with a small stone structure -- interact to unlock the interior. This should appear every time. Keep your map open to see the hidden forest path.

Soggy Caves: It is found in the Soggy Swamp zone. It is located down an optional path that leads to a temple building, similar to the Creepy Crypt. This one appears more rarely —- check how many secrets are on your map. If there are less than three, the entrance will not spawn.

Underhalls: It is found in the Highblock Halls zone. Keep your map open, and reach an area with two hanging shields. Interact with a shield to unlock the path to the hidden area. You will find it as you explore the main path.

Easy unique loot:

Enter the "???" level. Run past the random mobs and proceed straight to the boss. Defeat the boss to have a 50% chance of the boss dropping unique gear. The following are some of the unique items that can drop from the Mooshroom boss at the end of the "???" level:

Armors: Fox Armor

Bows: Feral Soul Crossbow, Firebolt Thrower, Imploding Crossbow, Void Caller

Melee weapons: Broadsword, Flail, Frost Scythe, Heart Stealer, Jailer's Scythe, Sun's Grace

It is recommended to equip armor with +Movement and the Swift-Footed enchantment to help you speed past enemies and reach the boss quicker. The Ghost Cloak is helpful for easily escaping tricky encounters. For high damage, equip Deathcap and Gong Of Weakening. The more players you do this with, the faster it will be, especially if you all equip artifacts to keep your damage output fast. If you are working as a team and have movement boosts, you can complete the "???" level and boss in less than two minutes per run. This farming method is even more useful when you are struggling to earn PL gear that is higher than 100.

Steam achievements:

Successfully complete the indicated task to unlock the corresponding achievement. To view your achievements and stats in Steam, select "Community", "My profile", "View all my games", then the game and view stats.

Expert Explorer: Reach level 50.

High and Dry: Complete Desert Temple, Fiery Forge and Highblock Halls.

High Treason: Defeat the Arch-Illager on Apocalypse difficulty.

Life Of The Party: Revive a downed friend 20 times.

Maxed Out And Geared Up: Equip a gear set consisting of fully enchanted items (3 enchantment slots upgraded to level 3).

Oooh! Shiny!: Collect a total of 5,000 emeralds.

Saved The Overworld: Defeat the Arch-Illager at the Obsidian Pinnacle.

A Friend In Need: Use artifacts to summon the Wolf, Llama and Iron Golem allies at least once each.

Apprentice Adventurer: Reach level 25.

Blast Radius: Kill any 10 mobs at once with TNT.

Break the Spell: Defeat 50 enchanted mobs.

Built On Sand, Set in Stone: Complete Redstone Mines and Cacti Canyon.

Cha-Ching!: Collect a total of 1,000 emeralds.

Diamond Sword: Defeat 2,500 mobs.

More For Me: Open 100 treasure chests.

Out of the Woods: Complete Creeper Woods.

The Plot Thickens: Complete Pumpkin Pastures and Soggy Swamp.

Worked Like A Charm: Enchant an item and upgrade the enchantment to Tier 3.

Fancy That!: Find and open your first 'Fancy' treasure chest.

Happy Camper: Complete Squid Coast and set up camp.

Om Nom Nom: Eat 200 food items.

Passive Aggressive: Defeat 50 passive mobs.

Scrappy Scout: Reach level 10.

Wooden Sword: Defeat 50 mobs.