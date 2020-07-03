Enter the jungle in Minecraft Dungeons

The first DLC for Minecraft Dungeons, Jungle Awakens, is now open for business. If you purchased the Hero Edition, you can jump in immediately and explore the new areas. If not, you can upgrade the game with the Hero Pass -- which also includes the next DLC -- or purchase Jungle Awakens separately.

The new locations include the Dingy Jungle, the Overgrown Temple, and the Panda Plateau. You’ll see a lengthy list of new mobs as well including jungle zombies, mossy skeletons, parrots, pandas, and more. New artifacts, weapons, and armor are also included.

Minecraft Dungeons is a Diablo-like action-RPG set in the Minecraft universe. The overall length is rather short, spanning 14 levels, four of which are hidden away to discover. Launched in May 2020, the story pits players against the vengeful Arch-Illager who at one time was a homeless Illager named Archie that stumbles upon the Orb of Dominance. Now corrupted, he uses the artifact in an attempt to rule the world.

The Jungle Awakens expansion continues the story, as a shard from the Orb of Dominance landed in the jungle, corrupting everything.

“A source of unbelievable power has crash-landed among the twisting vines of a distant, dangerous jungle,” Mojang says. “This mysterious power has spread its influence through vile vines, and now new terrors bloom – such as the Leapleaf and Whisperer.”

In addition to the DLC, an update to Minecraft Dungeons provides free content to the base game. This includes the Battlestaff and Dual Crossbows along with two unique versions of each, a new map called Lower Temple, and a new threat level per difficulty to unlock higher-powered gear. The update also brings balance changes to pets, Soul Gathering, Lightning Rod, and more items.

Jungle Awakens is now accessible on Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.