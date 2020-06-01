Cross-platform play soon hits Minecraft Dungeons

Mojang Studios creative writer Cristina Anderca said that the Minecraft Dungeons team is currently working on cross-platform play for the new hack-and-slash RPG. She didn’t provide a release window in her blog published on Friday but did add that they’re also working on free content for all platforms.

Minecraft Dungeons arrived on May 26, introducing a new take on the Minecraft world. Currently, the game offers one “act” containing 13 areas, including Pumpkin Pastures, Soggy Swamp, and Creepy Crypt. The game borrows heavily from isometric RPGs like Diablo and Torchlight, leaning more towards the latter in terms of a wider family-friendly audience.

However, unlike those games, there is no class system in Minecraft Dungeons. Instead, players simply choose an avatar and venture forth into a slightly familiar world filled with Creepers, Skeletons, Zombies, and more. Players can use any armor and weapon they find along with artifacts used to summon NPC pets, deal damage, and more.

That said, in its current state, Minecraft Dungeons is somewhat short in length, which justifies its $20 price. The game will receive its first DLC in July called Jungle Awakens that adds a jungle-themed second “act” packing three new missions. The second DLC for 2020, Creeping Winter, will arrive later this year.

Minecraft Dungeons is now available on Windows 10 through the Microsoft Store. If you have Xbox Game Pass for PC, you can play the game for free. It’s also available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

The game’s multiplayer component provides local or online play -- not a mixture of both -- for up to four players on Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, and Nintendo Switch Online, but no means for Xbox gamers to play with Switch owners. However, as Anderca stated, that will change in the near future.