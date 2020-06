Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath

All Friendships:

Each character has one Friendship added with the "Aftermath" DLC. To use Friendships, enter one of the following button combos (found under "Finishers" in the "Move List") when the screen says "Finish Him" (at mid distance). Friendships are a non-violent alternative to fatalities. Note: If you are in a kompetitive match, you are not allowed to block in the final round to use Friendships, but this is not required in non-kompetitive matches.

Baraka: Back, Forward, Down, Down, Square

Cassie Cage: Back, Forward, Down, Down, Square

Cetrion: Down, Down, Down, Down, Square

D'Vorah: Back, Forward, Down, Back, Triangle

Erron Black: Back, Forward, Down, Forward, X

Frost: Forward, Back, Forward, Back, X

Fujin: Back, Down, Back, Down, Triangle

Geras: Back, Down, Back, Down, Circle

Jade: Back, Down, Down, Down, Triangle

Jax: Forward, Back, Down, Down, Triangle

Jacqui: Down, Down, Down, Down, Triangle

Johnny Cage: Back, Forward, Back, Down, Triangle

Joker: Down, Down, Down, Down, X

Kabal: Forward, Down, Back, Down, Square

Kano: Back, Forward, Back, Forward, Triangle

Kitana: Back, Down, Down, Back, X

Kollector: Forward, Back, Down, Down, Triangle

Kotal Kahn: Down, Forward, Down, Back, X

Kung Lao: Back, Forward, Back, Forward, Circle

Liu Kang: Forward, Down, Down, Forward, Triangle

Nightwolf: Forward, Back, Forward, Down, Square

Noob Saibot: Down, Back, Down, Forward, X

Raiden: Down, Back, Forward, Down, Circle

RoboCop: Back, Down, Forward, Down, Circle

Scorpion: Forward, Back, Forward, Back, Circle

Shao Kahn: Down, Forward, Down, Forward, Triangle

Sheeva: Forward, Back, Down, Down, Square

Sindel: Forward, Down, Up, Up, X

Skarlet: Back, Down, Down, Back, X

Sonya Blade: Down, Forward, Down, Down, Square

Spawn: Back, Down, Forward, Down, Square

Sub-Zero: Down, Down, Forward, Back, Square

Shang Tsung: Back, Back, Down, Forward, Circle

Terminator: Back, Down, Back, Down, X

Fujin, Robocop, and Sheeva fatalities:

There are two fatalities each for the three new characters (Fujin, Robocop, and Sheeva) added in the "Aftermath" DLC. Enter one of the following button combos at the indicated distance when the screen says "Finish Him" to execute the listed fatality.

Fujin

Wind Blade (Far): Back, Down, Down, Back, Square

Twisted Twister (Close): Forward, Back, Down, Triangle

Robocop

Dead Or Alive (Close): Back, Forward, Down, Down, Triangle

Thank You For Your Cooperation (Mid): Forward, Down, Forward, Square

Sheeva

Stomp The Yard (Close): Down, Down, Down, Square

Spinal Tap (Close): Forward, Down, Down, Forward, X