Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Unlocking skins:

Successfully complete a character tutorial (go to the "Learn" menu, scroll

down to the bottom, and complete the series of tutorials) to unlock a skin

for the character used. This can be done for every character in the game.

Go to the Tower Of Time, and check the left-corner to find Character

Towers. Spend 25,000 koins to unlock these towers. Character Towers are

tower challenges tied to specific characters. You will earn gear for your

preferred character —- and you can get two extra skins if you complete them.

They are very difficult -- so it is recommended to wait until you have

leveled up before attempting these challenges. The rest of the skins can be

unlocked randomly as rewards for completing Tower Of Time or Klassic Tower

challenges. These rolls are completely random. If you want better chances,

visit the Krypt. At the Krypt, open chests that cost between 10,000 to

15,000 koins. These chests usually contain a skin for a random character.

Chests that cost between 12,000+ or 14,000+ almost always contain a skin

inside. Note: If you have opened all the chests on the island, you can

reset the rewards by finding the blue/white orb in the main Courtyard near

the entrance and use a special key to reset all the chests in the area.

There are two of these reset icons -- one is underground, and one is above

ground.

Team Battle mode:

At the main menu, select "Konquer" then "Towers Of Time". Successfully

complete the four tutorial towers to unlock the main towers. These change

every few days. One of them is usually a boss tower. You can tell because

it only has one opponent in it. Select the boss tower, and it will display

the "Group Battle" screen. Select "Search For Players" or "Invite Players".

Once the match begins, you will unlock the "Teamwork" achievement.

Mercy finisher:

Mercy is a special move that revives a dying opponent and gives them a bit

of health back. It can only be used in the last round of the match. When

the game says "Finish Him/Her," stand at mid-distance and quickly press

LT + Down, LT + Down, LT + Down (Xbox controller). To make it easier, just

spam LT + Down in quick succession. Additionally, by performing a Mercy

finisher, you will get two hearts instead of one.

Easy towers and rewards:

AI Fighters can be used as substitutes for almost every Tower Of Time

challenge. To use them, simply toggle on the "AI Fighter" option after

selecting a character, but before entering a battle. Using an AI Fighter

will earn you the exact same rewards as a standard fighter. All you

need to do is press continue between fights. For most battles using

AI Fighters, put most points in the "Combo" and "Reversal" stats. To

change AI Fighter settings, go to "Kustomize" and select a character.

Then, choose any "Kustom Loadout" and go to the AI Fighter tab. All

loadouts can be customized with AI Fighter settings —- you do not need

to create a new loadout. The best AI Fighters are Noob Saibot against

anyone, and Skarlet against fast rushing characters and powerful zoning.

Some bosses and hard battles cannot be completed with just the Combo

and Reversal stats. If your AI Fighter is losing, try switching tactics.

Select a "zoner", or a long-range character that is good at using

projectiles and other abilities. Skarlet is a powerful zoner —- equip

projectile skills to her loadout, and boost the "Zoning" and "Runaway"

stats to 30. Additionally, hearts are one of the rarest currencies in

the game. To get hearts, you need to kill opponents with a fatality or

brutality. You only get one per fight, so it can take awhile to get 250

—- which is required to open a Shao Kahn chest. To easily grind hearts,

enter the Klassic Endless Tower and use an AI Fighter. They will

continuously fight, using finishers, and climb the ladder until they

are defeated. You will get lots of hearts using this method -- without

having to do much of anything.