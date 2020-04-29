How Drain Poison Red Water:

All you need to do is use the lever at the edge of the map. You do not

need any special abilities to drain the water but you will need double

jump and sticky to get to the red water location in the first place.

How To Solve Flower Music Puzzle:

You will notice some standing stones. You will need to look out for them

as they can be missed. Each stone represents a flower. The tallest stone

is the left-most flower. The middle stone is the right-most flower. The

tiny stone is the middle flower.

The following is the solution to this Ori And The Will Of The Wisps puzzle:

- Left Flower

- Middle Flower

- Right Flower

- Right Flower

- Left Flower

- Middle Flower

- Left Flower

Use the bash ability on the flowers in order to open up the way to the burrows.

You will notice another blocked passage that is leading to a tree. Unlocking

this path can get you another ability.

The following is the solution to this puzzle:

- Left Flower

- Middle Flower

- Left Flower

- Right Flower

- Right Flower

- Middle Flower

- Left Flower