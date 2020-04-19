Cheat Codes:

From there click on the Properties menu, select "Set Launch Options", this will then show another window, here you will need to type the following:

-console -vconsole

Click on OK. The console is now enabled in-game.

Once you’re in-game, press the “~” key on your keyboard located below the escape key, after pressing it you will see a window pop up. This will be shown on your PC screen not the VR headset. Choose “Command” and then type the following command that will enable the usage of cheats

"sv_cheats 1"

Code – Effect:

God - Toggles invincibility

Buddha - Take damage but cheat death

Impulse 101 - Gives all weapons and 20 resin

Impulse 102 - Gives all weapon upgrades

Sv_infinite_ammo 1 - Toggle infinite ammo

Sv_infinite_clips 1 - Toggle infinite ammo in your magazine, so you won’t be required to reload.

Puzzle Solutions:

Electrical Connection Puzzle Solution:

There are multiple electrical puzzles in the game and this is where the Multitool of Alyx comes in handy. Throughout the game you will find sections where power is off; either for a device or an area. To solve electrical puzzles in Half-Life Alyx you simply need to locate the electrical panel, button, or mechanism and require a connection. Bring your multitool over it and the wires will start glowing. Trac the glow along the wall so find sections that require rotating and press the trigger on the tool to solve the puzzles. The idea is to reroute power along the path.

Laser Web Align Puzzle Solution:

Admittedly one of the toughest puzzles in Half-Life Alyx. In the Laser Web Puzzle, you need to catch glowing white orbs with your multitool and reposition them in a way that the red lasers shooting out of them will align with the red orbs. Make sure all red orbs intersect with the red laser to solve the Laser Web Puzzle. If you have done so successfully, when all the lasers are touching red orbs the path will turn blue.

Color Matching Puzzle Solution:

Matching Puzzle is pretty easy to solve among all of the multitool puzzles in Half-Life Alyx. Here, you rotate a glowing orb to match different colored shapes. The process is pretty simple but you might have to turn the orb to connect certain markers.

Orb Laser Puzzle Solution:

In this puzzle, you need to guide a laser through a tube to align with a red orb on a different axis. You use your hand to grab and rotate the orb until the laser goes through it, adjust the orientation until the laser goes out the other end in a way that it’ll intersect with the red orb.

Dynamic Maze Puzzle Solution:

The dynamic maze multitool puzzle in Half-Life Alyx requires you to bring the lock and key points together by choosing either one using your multitool. Now guide it through the dynamic maze by activating the multitool over the area you want to control.

Then trace it along the face of the orb. Use the other hand to rotate the orb. You will come across this type of puzzle a few times in the game. Each time the puzzle gets harder and requires more precision.

Laser Tripmine Puzzle Solution:

To get over the tripmine you can throw an object at it or shoot it. Another solution is to disarm the laser tripmine using the multitool in Half-Life Alyx. Get close to the tripmine and bring the tool over it to trigger the puzzle. You need to guide an orb through a few hoops to solve the puzzle.

How to Get to Year 5 and Beyond:

Year One:

The requested 9 houses - (minimum in alpha 2 was 8 in that year...

Maybe 7 it still wanted 9 but you could survive on 8/7).

But if you or anyone is having issues with doing the 9 houses do it like this...

Build 1 forestry (this is obvious... It is needed).

Once forestry is built pause the game..... Your build queue should look like this.

1 Thatcher

1 Clay pit

3 Houses

1 Well

2 Houses

1 Smithy + charcoal burner

2 Houses

1 Carpenter

Final house

Move (deconstruct) the well in the center and move it to the other houses

(if needed).

2 Markets

Once all houses and etc have been built build/replace the cart parking.

Year 2:

Queue can generally be any order from now on.

1 House

Town Hall

Farm + fields (I went with potatoes and wheat) **important** make sure you start these before the end of febuary or you won't get a decent harvest this year.

Warehouse

Granery

Hay dryers

Trading post (let them come to you to save coins)

After this year you only need to expand (build houses) as needed... Don't forget, once you have town hall you can remove some builders (you only generally need 3 after year 2 anyway).

If you are having issues with coin once town hall is built, go into the economy

and change pay to this.

1.50 for all workers/labourers.

2.50 for everyone else.

1.40>1.50 (max for a few years) on the rent.

Change if needed as it fluctuates.

Year 3/4:

Queue = any order from now on.

Fallow the 2 fields and add another wheat/potatoe (hemp and users choice in year 4).

Hay barracks

Fishery

Boat yard

Chicken coop

Cow shed

Slaughter house

And etc

I am still going strong in year 5 (with only 1 extra house taking it to 11 this

gives a max of 50 people - to say you only have 50 with 16 houses? Means you have either done something wrong... Or the older gens have died).